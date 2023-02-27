Zanu-PF moves to replace Chidhawu

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF has nominated Godfrey Gijima to fill the Harare Metropolitan Senate seat left vacant by national hero Oliver Mandishona Chidawu who died in July last year.As with all party lists seats, both those in the Senate and the special women's seats in the National Assembly, the party that held that seat is the one that names the replacement when such a seat falls vacant and there will be no need for a by election.The announcement of the nomination was made by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission Chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba in the Government Gazette published yesterday.In terms of the law, ZEC, upon receipt of a name, is obliged to publish in the Government Gazette inviting any voter who might have objections before confirming the person as duly elected Senator."Any voter wishing to object to the nomination of nominated Godfrey Gijima, may lodge them, in writing, with the Chief Elections Officer, Mahachi Quantum Building, corner Kaguvi Street and Jason Moyo Avenue, Harare, or post them to Private Bag 7782, Causeway, within a period of 14 days from the date of publication of this notice, setting forth the reasons for the objection."Chidawu, was Minister of State for Harare Metropolitan Province and Devolution died at his home in July 2022 at the age of 66.The businessman was declared national hero and was buried at the National Heroes Acre owing to his immense contribution to the country both before and after independence.Chidawu worked with Dr Afaras Gwaradzimba, who is a chartered accountant and the late former Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency chief executive Mr Douglas Munatsi to establish a number of businesses in Zimbabwe and abroad.As the Harare Metropolitan Province Minister, Chidawu oversaw over several towns and local boards.