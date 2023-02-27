12 injured in kombi crash

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A COMMUTER omnibus veered off the road on Friday evening in Magwegwe West suburb in Bulawayo and passengers were seriously injured.The accident occurred around 5pm after the vehicle's brakes allegedly failed.An ambulance ferrying the injured to hospitalNo official comment could be obtained at the time and witnesses accounts on the number of injured people ranged between 12 and 16.Witnesses told the chronicle the vehicle was enroute to Luveve from Nkulumane.The vehicle came to a stop straddling a drainage canal, which prevented it from hitting a perimeter wall at a nearby AFM Church near Konron supermarket.The news crew arrived after four ambulances had ferried the injured to hospital.Passengers including school children sustained injuries and the conductor was said to be seriously injured, and he could not speak."It is said that the kombi lost brakes and the driver tried to control the vehicle while also trying to avoid hitting other cars on the road. The drainage canal may have saved because if the car had hit the wall, there could have been fatalities," said a woman who was at the scene.