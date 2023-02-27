Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Grand Palm Lodge owner dies, burial tomorrow

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
SENIOR citizen, seasoned businesswoman and Grand Palm Lodge proprietor Mrs Phyllis Pamie Majele-Sibanda who died last Saturday will be buried at Denver Farm on the outskirts of Bulawayo tomorrow.

She was 84.

She succumbed to breast cancer at her home in Kumalo suburb.

Her husband Mr Johnson Majele-Sibanda described her as a loving life partner who gave him a beautiful family.

Together they had five children including prominent academic and Nust council chairperson Professor Lindiwe Majele- Sibanda.

When a Chronicle news crew visited the family's residence yesterday evening relatives, from far and wide had started converging ahead of the burial.

Mr Majele-Sibanda said they had been married for more than 60 years.

"I met her when she was a teacher in Nswazi (Umzingwane District) before we got married in 1962. She then transferred to Bulawayo where she continued to work as a teacher.

"We were still living in Mpopoma South at that time. She then left teaching and joined Bulawayo City Council where she worked in social clubs. On the other hand, I had formed a company with a friend of mine," said Mr Majele Sibanda.   

Mr Majele Sibanda said her wife was also an astute businesswoman who made significant footprints in the hospitality industry.

"She worked with a lot of people and today there are so many people whom I didn't know who have come to express their condolences.

"They all had a connection with her. That is why today players from the hospitality industry were here to speak about her. She was known as the owner of Grand Palm Lodge," said Mr Majele Sibanda.

He said she will be buried tomorrow at Denver Farm in Umguza, Matabeleland North.

"All the burial proceedings will be held at Denver Farm starting at 9 AM," said Mr Majele Sibanda.

Family spokesperson Mr Mthandazo Ndebele said the late businesswoman was a pillar who wanted the best for everyone.

"Ugogo PP was more or less a mentor, an educator. We are who we are today because of her wise teachings. I will always remember her saying where she would say, nxa usehluleka ukukopa you are dull. If you can't copy you are dull. Meaning you have to copy all the good things. She was our pillar and our mother," said Mr Ndebele.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

'America's imperial, gung-ho Yankee, Diplomacy is outdated,' says Jonathan Moyo

2 mins ago | 1 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe labelled as the least friendly American African country

9 mins ago | 7 Views

Zimbabwean gold dealer calls Chiwenga a dunderhead

32 mins ago | 137 Views

Zanu-PF weary of clandestine Mnangagwa affiliate groups

2 hrs ago | 220 Views

Chiroto vows to expose Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 402 Views

6 NUST students feared dead as horror crash claims 9

2 hrs ago | 372 Views

Parliament flags overcrowding in Zimbabwe prisons

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zimbabwe shifts to new 'blended' inflation that includes USD, Zimdollar prices

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Zimbabwe's underworld of teen sex, drugs

2 hrs ago | 185 Views

Zimbabwe hikes electricity tariffs

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

5-year-old wreaks havoc between neighbours

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Harare couple in court over tuckshop wrangle

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Stadia crisis looms in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Zimbabwe must realise its position in global geopolitics

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Al Jazeera documentary is likely to cause fallout between Mnangagwa and Chiwenga?

2 hrs ago | 140 Views

Suicidal woman loses peace order bid

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

NSSA boss granted $500 000 bail

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Zimbabweans must stay away from occult wealth seeking

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Gweru: a city without traffic lights

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Former Highlanders rising star turns down Major League for art

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Wrong man arrested after LONE gunman senselessly attacks

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Jotsholo lad electrifies homestead

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

12 injured in kombi crash

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Mohadi claims that Zimbabwe opposition has failed urban people

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Zanu-PF moves to replace Chidhawu

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Zimbabwe's ruling party hails Russia's political support

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Chiwenga urges youths to shun drugs, political violence

2 hrs ago | 9 Views

Inflation triggers food shortages in Britain

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Mnangagwa appoints head of secretariat

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

When all friendship ceases!

2 hrs ago | 13 Views

11 killed in road accidents between Thursday and yesterday

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Nine people die along Masvingo highway

2 hrs ago | 131 Views

Mubobobo dream stokes gruesome murder rage

16 hrs ago | 925 Views

Woman drags young man by manhood

16 hrs ago | 1360 Views

Mum stumbles on daughter indulging in sex on her bed

16 hrs ago | 2234 Views

Luthuli Dlamini invades producer's house

16 hrs ago | 476 Views

15-yr-old girl deserts home for drugs and sex

16 hrs ago | 803 Views

'Mnangagwa complicates Zimbabwe situation over US sanctions'

16 hrs ago | 1537 Views

'Power cuts to wipe out US$4bn'

16 hrs ago | 519 Views

Bosso take preseason to Plumtree

16 hrs ago | 111 Views

Civil servants reject government's new wage offer

16 hrs ago | 338 Views

Biti accused of delaying trial

16 hrs ago | 74 Views

Man fatally stabs wife for infidelity

16 hrs ago | 262 Views

Cop jailed 24 years over teen rape

16 hrs ago | 228 Views

Zimborders hands over Beitbridge modernisation projects to Government

16 hrs ago | 137 Views

Security guard steals 40 kg gold ore

17 hrs ago | 301 Views

Woman (42) Nabbed For Infanticide

17 hrs ago | 132 Views

Thief bashed to death

17 hrs ago | 222 Views

Drunk cell phone thief jailed 4 years

21 hrs ago | 585 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days