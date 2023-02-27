Grand Palm Lodge owner dies, burial tomorrow

News / Local

by Staff reporter

SENIOR citizen, seasoned businesswoman and Grand Palm Lodge proprietor Mrs Phyllis Pamie Majele-Sibanda who died last Saturday will be buried at Denver Farm on the outskirts of Bulawayo tomorrow.She was 84.She succumbed to breast cancer at her home in Kumalo suburb.Her husband Mr Johnson Majele-Sibanda described her as a loving life partner who gave him a beautiful family.Together they had five children including prominent academic and Nust council chairperson Professor Lindiwe Majele- Sibanda.When a Chronicle news crew visited the family's residence yesterday evening relatives, from far and wide had started converging ahead of the burial.Mr Majele-Sibanda said they had been married for more than 60 years."I met her when she was a teacher in Nswazi (Umzingwane District) before we got married in 1962. She then transferred to Bulawayo where she continued to work as a teacher."We were still living in Mpopoma South at that time. She then left teaching and joined Bulawayo City Council where she worked in social clubs. On the other hand, I had formed a company with a friend of mine," said Mr Majele Sibanda.Mr Majele Sibanda said her wife was also an astute businesswoman who made significant footprints in the hospitality industry."She worked with a lot of people and today there are so many people whom I didn't know who have come to express their condolences."They all had a connection with her. That is why today players from the hospitality industry were here to speak about her. She was known as the owner of Grand Palm Lodge," said Mr Majele Sibanda.He said she will be buried tomorrow at Denver Farm in Umguza, Matabeleland North."All the burial proceedings will be held at Denver Farm starting at 9 AM," said Mr Majele Sibanda.Family spokesperson Mr Mthandazo Ndebele said the late businesswoman was a pillar who wanted the best for everyone."Ugogo PP was more or less a mentor, an educator. We are who we are today because of her wise teachings. I will always remember her saying where she would say, nxa usehluleka ukukopa you are dull. If you can't copy you are dull. Meaning you have to copy all the good things. She was our pillar and our mother," said Mr Ndebele.