Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

5-year-old wreaks havoc between neighbours

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A-FIVE-YEAR-OLD boy's alleged sexual misconduct has caused some misunderstanding between Harare neighbours who have taken the matter to the civil courts.

One of the parents of the affected child (names withheld to protect the minors) this week approached Harare magistrate Tamara Chibende to seek a peace order against her neighbour who she accuses of insulting, assaulting and threatening to kill her. The offending neighbour was accused of refusing to entertain complaints by her neighbour over her five-year-old son's misconduct.

"I have come to apply for a peace order against this woman because she is threatening my peace.  She confronted me and I refused to entertain her and walked back to my house.  She continued to follow me. I got into my bedroom and locked myself inside, but she started shouting saying that she was going to kill me and nothing will happen to her because her husband is a police officer," the parent told Chibende.

In her defence, the mother of the five-year-old boy denied the allegations, saying her neighbour was the one provoking her after accusing her son of indulging in sexual play with her minor daughter.

"Your honour, I have never gone to her house with a knife or assaulted her. The problem she has with me is that I refused to discipline my son when she came to tell me that she had seen him the previous day doing sexual stuff with her daughter. I told her that she should have reported the issue to me the day it happened because if I discipline the child now he will not understand the reasons why I am doing so," the five-year-old's mother said.

She added that the applicant had previously approached her along with other people in the community to accuse her son of sexually abusing their minor children.

"They came to my house and this other woman told me that her daughter had developed a rash on her private parts following the sexual misconduct she had with my son. I told her that I did not believe her words, adding that if they see it fit they must go to the police to report a rape case against my minor child," she said.

Chibende granted the peace order.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe

Must Read

'America's imperial, gung-ho Yankee, Diplomacy is outdated,' says Jonathan Moyo

2 mins ago | 1 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe labelled as the least friendly American African country

8 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwean gold dealer calls Chiwenga a dunderhead

31 mins ago | 135 Views

Zanu-PF weary of clandestine Mnangagwa affiliate groups

2 hrs ago | 219 Views

Chiroto vows to expose Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 399 Views

6 NUST students feared dead as horror crash claims 9

2 hrs ago | 370 Views

Parliament flags overcrowding in Zimbabwe prisons

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zimbabwe shifts to new 'blended' inflation that includes USD, Zimdollar prices

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Zimbabwe's underworld of teen sex, drugs

2 hrs ago | 184 Views

Zimbabwe hikes electricity tariffs

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Harare couple in court over tuckshop wrangle

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Stadia crisis looms in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe must realise its position in global geopolitics

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Al Jazeera documentary is likely to cause fallout between Mnangagwa and Chiwenga?

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

Suicidal woman loses peace order bid

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

NSSA boss granted $500 000 bail

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Zimbabweans must stay away from occult wealth seeking

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Gweru: a city without traffic lights

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Grand Palm Lodge owner dies, burial tomorrow

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Former Highlanders rising star turns down Major League for art

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Wrong man arrested after LONE gunman senselessly attacks

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Jotsholo lad electrifies homestead

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

12 injured in kombi crash

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Mohadi claims that Zimbabwe opposition has failed urban people

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Zanu-PF moves to replace Chidhawu

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Zimbabwe's ruling party hails Russia's political support

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Chiwenga urges youths to shun drugs, political violence

2 hrs ago | 9 Views

Inflation triggers food shortages in Britain

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Mnangagwa appoints head of secretariat

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

When all friendship ceases!

2 hrs ago | 13 Views

11 killed in road accidents between Thursday and yesterday

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Nine people die along Masvingo highway

2 hrs ago | 131 Views

Mubobobo dream stokes gruesome murder rage

16 hrs ago | 925 Views

Woman drags young man by manhood

16 hrs ago | 1359 Views

Mum stumbles on daughter indulging in sex on her bed

16 hrs ago | 2233 Views

Luthuli Dlamini invades producer's house

16 hrs ago | 476 Views

15-yr-old girl deserts home for drugs and sex

16 hrs ago | 803 Views

'Mnangagwa complicates Zimbabwe situation over US sanctions'

16 hrs ago | 1537 Views

'Power cuts to wipe out US$4bn'

16 hrs ago | 519 Views

Bosso take preseason to Plumtree

16 hrs ago | 111 Views

Civil servants reject government's new wage offer

16 hrs ago | 338 Views

Biti accused of delaying trial

16 hrs ago | 74 Views

Man fatally stabs wife for infidelity

16 hrs ago | 262 Views

Cop jailed 24 years over teen rape

16 hrs ago | 228 Views

Zimborders hands over Beitbridge modernisation projects to Government

16 hrs ago | 137 Views

Security guard steals 40 kg gold ore

17 hrs ago | 301 Views

Woman (42) Nabbed For Infanticide

17 hrs ago | 132 Views

Thief bashed to death

17 hrs ago | 222 Views

Drunk cell phone thief jailed 4 years

21 hrs ago | 585 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days