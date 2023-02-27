News / Local
Zimbabwe hikes electricity tariffs
THE Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (Zetdc) has increased electricity tariffs which will see consumers paying $1 135 for 50 units.
The new electricity tariffs have already been put into effect.
In a notice on Wednesday, Zetdc said 100 units will now cost $3 410 while 150 units will cost $7 390; 200 units $11 380 and 250 units $17 070.
The next 50 units after the first one that would be exhausted before monthend will now be going for $2275, while 100-200 units will cost $7980. A total of 201-300 units will cost $13 080.
Despite tariffs going up, Zimbabwe remains in a power crisis.
Source - Newsday Zimbabwe