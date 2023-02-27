Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe hikes electricity tariffs

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (Zetdc) has increased electricity tariffs which will see consumers paying $1 135 for 50 units.

The new electricity tariffs have already been put into effect.

In a notice on Wednesday, Zetdc said 100 units will now cost $3 410 while 150 units will cost $7 390; 200 units $11 380 and 250 units $17 070.

The next 50 units after the first one that would be exhausted before monthend will now be going for $2275, while 100-200 units will cost $7980. A total of 201-300 units will cost $13 080.

Despite tariffs going up, Zimbabwe remains in a power crisis.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe

Must Read

'America's imperial, gung-ho Yankee, Diplomacy is outdated,' says Jonathan Moyo

2 mins ago | 1 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe labelled as the least friendly American African country

8 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwean gold dealer calls Chiwenga a dunderhead

31 mins ago | 135 Views

Zanu-PF weary of clandestine Mnangagwa affiliate groups

2 hrs ago | 219 Views

Chiroto vows to expose Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 399 Views

6 NUST students feared dead as horror crash claims 9

2 hrs ago | 370 Views

Parliament flags overcrowding in Zimbabwe prisons

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zimbabwe shifts to new 'blended' inflation that includes USD, Zimdollar prices

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Zimbabwe's underworld of teen sex, drugs

2 hrs ago | 184 Views

5-year-old wreaks havoc between neighbours

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Harare couple in court over tuckshop wrangle

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Stadia crisis looms in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe must realise its position in global geopolitics

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Al Jazeera documentary is likely to cause fallout between Mnangagwa and Chiwenga?

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

Suicidal woman loses peace order bid

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

NSSA boss granted $500 000 bail

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Zimbabweans must stay away from occult wealth seeking

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Gweru: a city without traffic lights

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Grand Palm Lodge owner dies, burial tomorrow

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Former Highlanders rising star turns down Major League for art

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Wrong man arrested after LONE gunman senselessly attacks

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Jotsholo lad electrifies homestead

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

12 injured in kombi crash

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Mohadi claims that Zimbabwe opposition has failed urban people

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Zanu-PF moves to replace Chidhawu

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Zimbabwe's ruling party hails Russia's political support

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Chiwenga urges youths to shun drugs, political violence

2 hrs ago | 9 Views

Inflation triggers food shortages in Britain

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Mnangagwa appoints head of secretariat

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

When all friendship ceases!

2 hrs ago | 13 Views

11 killed in road accidents between Thursday and yesterday

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Nine people die along Masvingo highway

2 hrs ago | 131 Views

Mubobobo dream stokes gruesome murder rage

16 hrs ago | 925 Views

Woman drags young man by manhood

16 hrs ago | 1359 Views

Mum stumbles on daughter indulging in sex on her bed

16 hrs ago | 2233 Views

Luthuli Dlamini invades producer's house

16 hrs ago | 476 Views

15-yr-old girl deserts home for drugs and sex

16 hrs ago | 803 Views

'Mnangagwa complicates Zimbabwe situation over US sanctions'

16 hrs ago | 1537 Views

'Power cuts to wipe out US$4bn'

16 hrs ago | 519 Views

Bosso take preseason to Plumtree

16 hrs ago | 111 Views

Civil servants reject government's new wage offer

16 hrs ago | 338 Views

Biti accused of delaying trial

16 hrs ago | 74 Views

Man fatally stabs wife for infidelity

16 hrs ago | 262 Views

Cop jailed 24 years over teen rape

16 hrs ago | 228 Views

Zimborders hands over Beitbridge modernisation projects to Government

16 hrs ago | 137 Views

Security guard steals 40 kg gold ore

17 hrs ago | 301 Views

Woman (42) Nabbed For Infanticide

17 hrs ago | 132 Views

Thief bashed to death

17 hrs ago | 222 Views

Drunk cell phone thief jailed 4 years

21 hrs ago | 585 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days