Zimbabwe hikes electricity tariffs

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THE Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (Zetdc) has increased electricity tariffs which will see consumers paying $1 135 for 50 units.The new electricity tariffs have already been put into effect.In a notice on Wednesday, Zetdc said 100 units will now cost $3 410 while 150 units will cost $7 390; 200 units $11 380 and 250 units $17 070.The next 50 units after the first one that would be exhausted before monthend will now be going for $2275, while 100-200 units will cost $7980. A total of 201-300 units will cost $13 080.Despite tariffs going up, Zimbabwe remains in a power crisis.