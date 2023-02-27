Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe shifts to new 'blended' inflation that includes USD, Zimdollar prices

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe will now measure inflation using a weighted average of goods and services priced in Zimdollars and US dollars, according to a Ministry of Finance statutory instrument gazetted yesterday in reaction to the growing dominance of the US dollar in the economy.

To measure inflation, national statistical agency, Zimstat uses the average prices of a basket of selected goods and services. From now on, Zimstat will use the US$ and Zimdollar prices of these goods, and not just the Zimdollar prices as before.

For February, using that blended rate, Zimbabwe inflation was 92,3% from 101,5% in January, according to the latest Zimstat data. In January, before this change to blended inflation, annual inflation was 229,8% from  243,8% in December.

Business groups have opposed the exclusive use of ‘blended inflation' as the price benchmark, saying it makes planning and accounting harder.

A household survey by Zimstat in January found that 76,56% of people's spending is now in US$, with just 23,44% in Zimbabwe dollars.

In his monetary policy statement last month, Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor John Mangudya said it was "essential and logical that the blended rate of inflation should be the reference rate of inflation in Zimbabwe".

He added: "It is important to note that the Zimbabwe dollar inflation is no longer a true representative of the cost of living in Zimbabwe as the country is in a dual currency system where prices and household incomes are also in both US dollar and local currency."

But the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries, the country's biggest business grouping, disagrees, and recommends publishing both the Zimdollar and blended inflation rates.

"While the RBZ has total control over the Zimbabwe dollar inflation rate, it has very little influence over the US dollar inflation rate, even if the US dollar is circulating within the economy," CZI said.

"Thus, a blended inflation target without a corresponding Zimbabwe dollar target might not be appropriate from policy targeting perspectives."

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe

Must Read

'America's imperial, gung-ho Yankee, Diplomacy is outdated,' says Jonathan Moyo

2 mins ago | 0 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe labelled as the least friendly American African country

8 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwean gold dealer calls Chiwenga a dunderhead

31 mins ago | 133 Views

Zanu-PF weary of clandestine Mnangagwa affiliate groups

2 hrs ago | 219 Views

Chiroto vows to expose Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 398 Views

6 NUST students feared dead as horror crash claims 9

2 hrs ago | 370 Views

Parliament flags overcrowding in Zimbabwe prisons

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zimbabwe's underworld of teen sex, drugs

2 hrs ago | 184 Views

Zimbabwe hikes electricity tariffs

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

5-year-old wreaks havoc between neighbours

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Harare couple in court over tuckshop wrangle

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Stadia crisis looms in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe must realise its position in global geopolitics

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Al Jazeera documentary is likely to cause fallout between Mnangagwa and Chiwenga?

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

Suicidal woman loses peace order bid

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

NSSA boss granted $500 000 bail

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Zimbabweans must stay away from occult wealth seeking

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Gweru: a city without traffic lights

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Grand Palm Lodge owner dies, burial tomorrow

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Former Highlanders rising star turns down Major League for art

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Wrong man arrested after LONE gunman senselessly attacks

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Jotsholo lad electrifies homestead

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

12 injured in kombi crash

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Mohadi claims that Zimbabwe opposition has failed urban people

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Zanu-PF moves to replace Chidhawu

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Zimbabwe's ruling party hails Russia's political support

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Chiwenga urges youths to shun drugs, political violence

2 hrs ago | 9 Views

Inflation triggers food shortages in Britain

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Mnangagwa appoints head of secretariat

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

When all friendship ceases!

2 hrs ago | 13 Views

11 killed in road accidents between Thursday and yesterday

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Nine people die along Masvingo highway

2 hrs ago | 131 Views

Mubobobo dream stokes gruesome murder rage

16 hrs ago | 925 Views

Woman drags young man by manhood

16 hrs ago | 1359 Views

Mum stumbles on daughter indulging in sex on her bed

16 hrs ago | 2233 Views

Luthuli Dlamini invades producer's house

16 hrs ago | 476 Views

15-yr-old girl deserts home for drugs and sex

16 hrs ago | 803 Views

'Mnangagwa complicates Zimbabwe situation over US sanctions'

16 hrs ago | 1537 Views

'Power cuts to wipe out US$4bn'

16 hrs ago | 519 Views

Bosso take preseason to Plumtree

16 hrs ago | 111 Views

Civil servants reject government's new wage offer

16 hrs ago | 338 Views

Biti accused of delaying trial

16 hrs ago | 74 Views

Man fatally stabs wife for infidelity

16 hrs ago | 262 Views

Cop jailed 24 years over teen rape

16 hrs ago | 228 Views

Zimborders hands over Beitbridge modernisation projects to Government

16 hrs ago | 137 Views

Security guard steals 40 kg gold ore

17 hrs ago | 301 Views

Woman (42) Nabbed For Infanticide

17 hrs ago | 132 Views

Thief bashed to death

17 hrs ago | 222 Views

Drunk cell phone thief jailed 4 years

21 hrs ago | 585 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days