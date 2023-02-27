6 NUST students feared dead as horror crash claims 9

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Six students from Bulawayo's National University of Science and Technology (NUST) are believed to have perished Thursday in a horrific road traffic accident which killed nine people, according to police reports.The crash happened late afternoon at the 198 km peg along the Masvingo-Mbalabala Road."The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident in which nine people died after a Toyota Wish vehicle was involved in a head on collision with a Nissan UD truck at the 198 km peg along Masvingo-Mbalabala Road on 02/03/23 at around 1630 hours."The bodies of the victims were taken to Filabusi District Hospital awaiting postmortem and identification by next of kin," police said Friday.In a Tweet, Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) president Benon Ncube indicated six of the dead were students from the state university."A dark cloud has fallen on the students of NUST. 6 lost their lives in a tragic accident."Death has robbed us of a future. We pray the families are comforted and given strength. Pray for your loved ones always," he said.Reports say the students were coming from another funeral.ZimLive could however not readily verify the claims.