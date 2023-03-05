Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Econet partners Ericsson to expand 5G network

by Staff reporter
05 Mar 2023 at 06:26hrs | Views
ECONET Wireless Zimbabwe believes its partnership with Ericsson will help it boost its network infrastructure to expand 5G connectivity in the country.

Econet deputy chief executive officer Mr Roy Chimanikire said the company was on "a mission to realise an advanced 5G ecosystem in the country".

"Our latest partnership with Ericsson brings us closer to realising this ambition with 5G expansions in more locations," he said.

Early last year, Ericsson partnered with Econet to launch 5G in Harare.

The latest deal will see the expansion of the 5G network in other parts of the country.

Ericsson Middle East and Africa vice president Mr Todd Ashton said they are committed to successfully implementing the project.

"We have enjoyed a close and productive partnership with Econet for more than two decades, and we remain committed to supporting them in strengthening their network infrastructure, as Zimbabwe lays out ambitious digital plans," he said.

"It will also accelerate the introduction of new 5G use cases that will support the nation's digitalisation momentum and assert its position in the growing digital economy."

Source - The Sunday Mail

Must Read

Digital marketing strategies for small businesses

5 mins ago | 3 Views

One of problem lions killed in Hwange

25 mins ago | 16 Views

Zimbabwe closing gender gaps in technology, says Mutsvangwa

35 mins ago | 9 Views

How to create your business plan in 5 steps

54 mins ago | 18 Views

Two South African journalists assaulted in separate incidents

1 hr ago | 23 Views

3 minors drown while swimming

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Man nabbed for 'bribing' prosecutor

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Increase your business efficiency with these simple tips

2 hrs ago | 10 Views

King Nadolo completes CAPS Utd switch

4 hrs ago | 52 Views

Qualities of a business manager

4 hrs ago | 52 Views

Chamisa not doing enough to convince the public

4 hrs ago | 125 Views

Chiwenga applauds China

4 hrs ago | 74 Views

Chamisa hints on lack of trust for some party aides

4 hrs ago | 203 Views

Chamisa wrote Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 207 Views

Motorist files challenge against vehicle impounding by Harare City Council

4 hrs ago | 79 Views

Oskido to perform at Victoria Falls Carnival

4 hrs ago | 45 Views

Mutsvangwa in New York

4 hrs ago | 99 Views

Bulawayo Power Station ownership debate tomorrow

4 hrs ago | 53 Views

Pair arrested for masquerading as police officers

4 hrs ago | 56 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo meets

4 hrs ago | 21 Views

No wedding, no sex, wife tells her ZANU-PF aspiring MP husband

12 hrs ago | 1035 Views

Mr. President, Zimbabweans leaving country not because of good education system but your failed leadership!

13 hrs ago | 487 Views

Zimbabwe: Eight years on, authorities yet to give update on the disappeared journalist and pro-democracy activist

15 hrs ago | 367 Views

Resource curse in Africa

15 hrs ago | 182 Views

Did the army really removed criminals who were surrounding Robert Mugabe?

16 hrs ago | 858 Views

'WHO will bail us out,' says Mnangagwa

18 hrs ago | 1954 Views

Govt probes Bulawayo passport office staff

18 hrs ago | 1768 Views

Aged Hwange power station complicates load-shedding plans

18 hrs ago | 490 Views

Obama of Zimbabwean politics will capitalise on voter apathy

18 hrs ago | 428 Views

Govt introduces digital route permits for public service buses

18 hrs ago | 370 Views

'Judiciary, security agents top in rights violations'

18 hrs ago | 350 Views

Kazembe Kazembe faces Parly grilling

18 hrs ago | 325 Views

Aspiring Zanu-PF legislator jailed for stealing diplomat's fertiliser

18 hrs ago | 488 Views

Churches challenge registration directive

18 hrs ago | 392 Views

'US$30 fine for litterbugs'

18 hrs ago | 228 Views

'Zimbabwe journalists can use expired Press cards'

18 hrs ago | 111 Views

Zimbabwe to scale up diamond cutting, polishing industry

18 hrs ago | 92 Views

Minister orders auction of all stray cattle

18 hrs ago | 305 Views

2 sisters die in house inferno

18 hrs ago | 611 Views

Tropical storm Freddy on the rebound

18 hrs ago | 584 Views

ZEC declares zero tolerance to violence

18 hrs ago | 177 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo meets

19 hrs ago | 180 Views

OyOs announces official release of the OyOs Online Stores and the OyOs Chatbot

08 Mar 2023 at 22:28hrs | 168 Views

Bona Mugabe wants divorce granted quickly through the fast lane

08 Mar 2023 at 20:54hrs | 1656 Views

Zanu PF launches 'Zimbabwe is open for business: Mark 2' Someone is making a killing from these dunderheads!

08 Mar 2023 at 20:07hrs | 584 Views

Running cop discovers attempted murder victim

08 Mar 2023 at 20:00hrs | 1178 Views

ZAOGA prayer warrior discovers dead body on mountain

08 Mar 2023 at 19:51hrs | 1120 Views

'Americans and the British want regime change in Zimbabwe' says Mbalula

08 Mar 2023 at 19:10hrs | 1990 Views

Bona divorce battle could lay bare Mugabe millions

08 Mar 2023 at 19:08hrs | 1398 Views

University of Zimbabwe pledges its support to striking Wits University students

08 Mar 2023 at 19:07hrs | 416 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days