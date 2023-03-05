Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe's final mobile voter registration begins

by Staff reporter
05 Mar 2023 at 06:18hrs | Views
THE final nationwide mobile biometric voter registration will begin next Sunday as preparations for 2023 harmonised elections gather momentum following the recent conclusion of the delimitation exercise.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) will run a 10-day voter registration campaign, which ends on March 21, before undertaking various other activities, including opening the voters' roll for public inspection, which will lead up to the elections.

Eligible voters will, however, still be able to register until two days after proclamation of the election date by President Mnangagwa.

ZEC has since tabled a $130 billion budget to conduct the polls, with Treasury expected to start disbursing the funds.

According to ZEC's preliminary 2023 elections roadmap, the polls management body is preparing for an extensive post-delimitation awareness programme to explain to the electorate the new electoral boundaries.

This process will lead to other routine electoral procedures such as accreditation of observers and the media, production of the voters' roll, constitution of the nomination court and establishment of the Multi-Party Liaison Committee.

ZEC chief elections officer Mr Utloile Silaigwana said preparations for the harmonised elections had commenced.

"The commission will undertake a nationwide mobile voter registration exercise from March 12 to 21, 2023, as it normally does before any general election," he said.

"The voter registration blitz will provide an opportunity for new registrants to register and for the existing registrants to apply for transfers.

"Currently, trainings to equip voter educators, voter registration officers and their supervisors is underway in preparation for the blitz."

A final elections roadmap, he said, is currently being crafted and will be shared with the public once President Mnangagwa has proclaimed the election date.

"Preparing for elections is not different from preparing for any major electoral process.

"It entails planning for both human and material resources, capacitation of officers, (and) mobilisation of resources."

Preparing for the elections, he added, entails ensuring that major activities and time frames are met prior to election day.

"The commission is finalising the roadmap to the elections, which will be shared with stakeholders once the election date has been proclaimed by His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe.

"ZEC requires $128,6 billion for the elections.

"Treasury has always honoured its obligation to fund the commission," he said.

ZEC said the preliminary elections roadmap includes a post-delimitation exercise to publicise new electoral boundaries.

"The programme will be multi-faceted and entail engaging various stakeholder groups, deployment of voter education officers, use of both print and electronic media and the use of the ZEC website and social media platforms."

Constitution of the Multi-Party Liaison Committee, said Mr Silaigwana, will help with resolution of all possible disputes during the election period.

The committee will have, among its duties, the responsibility "to hear and attempt to resolve any disputes, concerns, matters or grievances relating to the electoral process, including, in particular, any disputes arising from allegations concerning non-compliance with the code (of conduct)".

President Mnangagwa gazetted the final delimitation report on February 20 this year.

Some of the salient features of the delimitation report include the creation of three new local authorities – Mvurwi Town Council with six wards; Chirundu Local Board with three wards; and Lupane Local Board with six wards.

At National Assembly constituency level, Harare province gained an extra constituency from the previous 29 seats.

Matabeleland South lost a constituency owing to the low number of registered voters in the province.

The province now has 12 National Assembly seats.

The rest of the provinces remained with the same number of constituencies allocated to them during the 2007 and 2008 delimitation exercise.

Source - The Sunday Mail

Must Read

Airzim plans to resuscitate the London route

37 secs ago | 1 Views

Digital marketing strategies for small businesses

10 mins ago | 4 Views

One of problem lions killed in Hwange

30 mins ago | 17 Views

Zimbabwe closing gender gaps in technology, says Mutsvangwa

40 mins ago | 10 Views

How to create your business plan in 5 steps

59 mins ago | 19 Views

Two South African journalists assaulted in separate incidents

1 hr ago | 23 Views

3 minors drown while swimming

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Man nabbed for 'bribing' prosecutor

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Increase your business efficiency with these simple tips

2 hrs ago | 10 Views

King Nadolo completes CAPS Utd switch

4 hrs ago | 52 Views

Qualities of a business manager

4 hrs ago | 52 Views

Chamisa not doing enough to convince the public

4 hrs ago | 126 Views

Chiwenga applauds China

4 hrs ago | 74 Views

Chamisa hints on lack of trust for some party aides

4 hrs ago | 205 Views

Chamisa wrote Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 207 Views

Motorist files challenge against vehicle impounding by Harare City Council

4 hrs ago | 79 Views

Oskido to perform at Victoria Falls Carnival

4 hrs ago | 45 Views

Mutsvangwa in New York

4 hrs ago | 100 Views

Bulawayo Power Station ownership debate tomorrow

4 hrs ago | 54 Views

Pair arrested for masquerading as police officers

4 hrs ago | 56 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo meets

4 hrs ago | 21 Views

No wedding, no sex, wife tells her ZANU-PF aspiring MP husband

12 hrs ago | 1039 Views

Mr. President, Zimbabweans leaving country not because of good education system but your failed leadership!

14 hrs ago | 487 Views

Zimbabwe: Eight years on, authorities yet to give update on the disappeared journalist and pro-democracy activist

15 hrs ago | 367 Views

Resource curse in Africa

15 hrs ago | 182 Views

Did the army really removed criminals who were surrounding Robert Mugabe?

16 hrs ago | 858 Views

'WHO will bail us out,' says Mnangagwa

18 hrs ago | 1958 Views

Govt probes Bulawayo passport office staff

18 hrs ago | 1768 Views

Aged Hwange power station complicates load-shedding plans

18 hrs ago | 490 Views

Obama of Zimbabwean politics will capitalise on voter apathy

19 hrs ago | 428 Views

Govt introduces digital route permits for public service buses

19 hrs ago | 370 Views

'Judiciary, security agents top in rights violations'

19 hrs ago | 350 Views

Kazembe Kazembe faces Parly grilling

19 hrs ago | 325 Views

Aspiring Zanu-PF legislator jailed for stealing diplomat's fertiliser

19 hrs ago | 488 Views

Churches challenge registration directive

19 hrs ago | 392 Views

'US$30 fine for litterbugs'

19 hrs ago | 229 Views

'Zimbabwe journalists can use expired Press cards'

19 hrs ago | 111 Views

Zimbabwe to scale up diamond cutting, polishing industry

19 hrs ago | 92 Views

Minister orders auction of all stray cattle

19 hrs ago | 305 Views

2 sisters die in house inferno

19 hrs ago | 611 Views

Tropical storm Freddy on the rebound

19 hrs ago | 584 Views

ZEC declares zero tolerance to violence

19 hrs ago | 177 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo meets

19 hrs ago | 180 Views

OyOs announces official release of the OyOs Online Stores and the OyOs Chatbot

08 Mar 2023 at 22:28hrs | 168 Views

Bona Mugabe wants divorce granted quickly through the fast lane

08 Mar 2023 at 20:54hrs | 1657 Views

Zanu PF launches 'Zimbabwe is open for business: Mark 2' Someone is making a killing from these dunderheads!

08 Mar 2023 at 20:07hrs | 584 Views

Running cop discovers attempted murder victim

08 Mar 2023 at 20:00hrs | 1178 Views

ZAOGA prayer warrior discovers dead body on mountain

08 Mar 2023 at 19:51hrs | 1120 Views

'Americans and the British want regime change in Zimbabwe' says Mbalula

08 Mar 2023 at 19:10hrs | 1991 Views

Bona divorce battle could lay bare Mugabe millions

08 Mar 2023 at 19:08hrs | 1399 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days