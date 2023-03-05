Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Police raid pupils hide out

by Staff reporter
05 Mar 2023 at 06:20hrs | Views
EIGHT Sobukhazi High School learners in Bulawayo were on Friday raided by police at a hideout in Entumbane suburb, with some escaping through the window as law enforcement agents approached.

The eight - four girls and four boys - are alleged to have skipped school which is situated at Mzilikazi suburb, and camped at a house where one of them lives with his mother who was away at work. It is not clear what they were doing in the house. Concerned residents, who saw the learners trooping into the house during school hours,  tipped off police at Entumbane Police Station who attended the scene, but six of the learners escaped through a window when they saw the police officers, with the two remaining girls later exposing their counterparts.

"The pupils were in their school uniforms which then raised suspicion among neighbours who then reported the matter at Entumbane Police Station. When the police raided the house, six of them escaped through a window. However, they were exposed by the two remaining pupils. On being interrogated the pupils denied having been engaging in a sex romp, with the girls claiming they had passed by the boy's house so as to change attire to attend a sports event at White City Stadium. However, when their bags were searched no clothes were found and investigations revealed that they had not even attended school on the said day," said the source.

School officials are said to have been called to the scene and are handling the matter internally. Contacted for comment, Sobukhazi High School head, Mr Cain Ncube confirmed the issue but said they were still talking to the concerned pupils so as to get to the bottom of the issue.

"Yes, we received that report but we are still trying to understand what really transpired. What concerns us is that these children were in school uniform. We are honestly getting a number of stories but the bottom line is that these pupils were not exactly caught in the act, therefore it becomes difficult to say they were in an orgy.

"Another story is that the girls just wanted to change into their civilian clothes so that they can attend sports at White City Stadium. So, for now, we cannot really say what they were doing, being caught, yes, they were caught, but as to what they were doing, we cannot say for sure," said Mr Ncube.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed that police attended the scene.

"Police received a tip-off that something was taking place at a house in Entumbane but when they got there, they found nothing," said Asst Insp Msebele.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education will from tomorrow embark on a countrywide exercise, engaging schools and various stakeholders to find out what could be done to solve the issue of drug and substance abuse, violence, bullying, and teenage pregnancies within the schools. Director of communication and advocacy in the Ministry, Mr Taungana Ndoro said they have since noted the need to up their response to the number of ills that were taking place within schools.

Drug and substance abuse, gang violence and the holding of Vuzu parties have been a cause of concern among schools in Bulawayo. Last month, a Form Four Founders High School pupil, Wayne Ndlovu (16), was stabbed to death by a learner from Hamilton High School. The 17-year-old Hamilton High School pupil was locked up and his case is still before the courts.

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Judith Ncube said it was embarrassing that Bulawayo schools have become known for the bad things, highlighting that only two schools made it to the top hundred schools in the country last year. The two are St Columbu's and Maranatha High School.

Source - The Sunday News

Must Read

Airzim plans to resuscitate London route

5 mins ago | 6 Views

Digital marketing strategies for small businesses

14 mins ago | 5 Views

One of problem lions killed in Hwange

34 mins ago | 17 Views

Zimbabwe closing gender gaps in technology, says Mutsvangwa

44 mins ago | 10 Views

How to create your business plan in 5 steps

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Two South African journalists assaulted in separate incidents

1 hr ago | 25 Views

3 minors drown while swimming

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Man nabbed for 'bribing' prosecutor

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Increase your business efficiency with these simple tips

2 hrs ago | 10 Views

King Nadolo completes CAPS Utd switch

4 hrs ago | 52 Views

Qualities of a business manager

4 hrs ago | 52 Views

Chamisa not doing enough to convince the public

4 hrs ago | 126 Views

Chiwenga applauds China

4 hrs ago | 74 Views

Chamisa hints on lack of trust for some party aides

4 hrs ago | 206 Views

Chamisa wrote Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 208 Views

Motorist files challenge against vehicle impounding by Harare City Council

4 hrs ago | 79 Views

Oskido to perform at Victoria Falls Carnival

4 hrs ago | 45 Views

Mutsvangwa in New York

4 hrs ago | 100 Views

Bulawayo Power Station ownership debate tomorrow

4 hrs ago | 54 Views

Pair arrested for masquerading as police officers

4 hrs ago | 56 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo meets

4 hrs ago | 21 Views

No wedding, no sex, wife tells her ZANU-PF aspiring MP husband

12 hrs ago | 1044 Views

Mr. President, Zimbabweans leaving country not because of good education system but your failed leadership!

14 hrs ago | 488 Views

Zimbabwe: Eight years on, authorities yet to give update on the disappeared journalist and pro-democracy activist

15 hrs ago | 368 Views

Resource curse in Africa

15 hrs ago | 182 Views

Did the army really removed criminals who were surrounding Robert Mugabe?

16 hrs ago | 858 Views

'WHO will bail us out,' says Mnangagwa

19 hrs ago | 1958 Views

Govt probes Bulawayo passport office staff

19 hrs ago | 1768 Views

Aged Hwange power station complicates load-shedding plans

19 hrs ago | 490 Views

Obama of Zimbabwean politics will capitalise on voter apathy

19 hrs ago | 428 Views

Govt introduces digital route permits for public service buses

19 hrs ago | 370 Views

'Judiciary, security agents top in rights violations'

19 hrs ago | 350 Views

Kazembe Kazembe faces Parly grilling

19 hrs ago | 325 Views

Aspiring Zanu-PF legislator jailed for stealing diplomat's fertiliser

19 hrs ago | 488 Views

Churches challenge registration directive

19 hrs ago | 392 Views

'US$30 fine for litterbugs'

19 hrs ago | 229 Views

'Zimbabwe journalists can use expired Press cards'

19 hrs ago | 111 Views

Zimbabwe to scale up diamond cutting, polishing industry

19 hrs ago | 92 Views

Minister orders auction of all stray cattle

19 hrs ago | 305 Views

2 sisters die in house inferno

19 hrs ago | 611 Views

Tropical storm Freddy on the rebound

19 hrs ago | 584 Views

ZEC declares zero tolerance to violence

19 hrs ago | 177 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo meets

19 hrs ago | 180 Views

OyOs announces official release of the OyOs Online Stores and the OyOs Chatbot

08 Mar 2023 at 22:28hrs | 168 Views

Bona Mugabe wants divorce granted quickly through the fast lane

08 Mar 2023 at 20:54hrs | 1657 Views

Zanu PF launches 'Zimbabwe is open for business: Mark 2' Someone is making a killing from these dunderheads!

08 Mar 2023 at 20:07hrs | 584 Views

Running cop discovers attempted murder victim

08 Mar 2023 at 20:00hrs | 1178 Views

ZAOGA prayer warrior discovers dead body on mountain

08 Mar 2023 at 19:51hrs | 1120 Views

'Americans and the British want regime change in Zimbabwe' says Mbalula

08 Mar 2023 at 19:10hrs | 1991 Views

Bona divorce battle could lay bare Mugabe millions

08 Mar 2023 at 19:08hrs | 1399 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days