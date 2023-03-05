Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa to have a landslide victor , claims SA pastor based pastor

by Staff reporter
05 Mar 2023 at 06:21hrs | Views
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa is going to have a landslide victory in the upcoming harmonised elections and the results are going to irk the opposition and their partners into fomenting anarchy in the country, popular South African-based televangelist Jay Israel has said.

Although there is nothing out-rightly new in the election victory prediction for President Mnangagwa with New York-headquartered global ratings firm Fitch Solutions last week predicting a resounding win for President Mnangagwa, Prophet Israel, however, prophesied disharmony in the opposition camp that will lead to factions in the period just before the elections.

Zanu-PF has been working hard, building its cells and has engaged in a cell verification process while some from within the opposition have started defecting to the ruling party citing disorganisation in the opposition ranks.

"I have a message to the nation of Zimbabwe. I have received a prophecy about the upcoming election. The message is clear, President Emmerson Mnangagwa is going to win the next elections resoundingly. And let me hasten to say any prophet who is going to prophecy today that the opposition will win the elections, that person should be dismissed as a liar. God has already blessed President Mnangagwa with another term in office. I have also been shown that as we head towards elections there will be serious friction within the opposition led by Nelson Chamisa. Disagreements over a number of issues will arise which will lead to a near split. Due to the internal friction some opposition members will join the ruling party before and after elections," he said.

The popular prophet has put his head on the block emphasising that, "if President Mnangagwa does not win the presidential elections, it means I am a liar and they must come and cut off my head."

The 30-year-old Bulawayo-born charismatic preacher said he was coming to Zimbabwe where he plans to set up base in his home town.

"I am bringing a very serious revolution, not just a revival, it's a revolution to Zimbabwe, especially Bulawayo because it has been left behind for a long time. There is a lot that I am going to do. There is a lot that Zimbabwe must prepare for. This is going to be like a tsunami. Many people are going to flock from different places, just coming to Bulawayo. Meaning to say traffic is going to increase. We are going to give business to hotels and the transport industry including airlines," he said.

He added that he was also planning to revive the Bulawayo music industry.

"I am planning to set up a Jay Israel Records that is going to cater for all the Bulawayo musicians. I am going to sign them and record them for free," he said.

Born and bred in Bulawayo, Israel dropped out of school owing to financial challenges when he was in Form Two at Pumula High School. At 18 years old, he moved to Harare where he later formed his own church, Palace of Glory, becoming the youngest church leader in the country. In 2014, he relocated to South Africa where he has been leading the Spirit Life Church.

Source - The Sunday News

Most Popular In 7 Days