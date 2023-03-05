Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe yet to receive Starlink application

by Kenneth Mufuka
05 Mar 2023 at 06:28hrs | Views
THE government says Starlink, an American internet service provider controlled by billionaire investor Elon Musk is yet to submit an application for a licence to operate in Zimbabwe.

There have been reports that Musk, one of the world's richest people, was moving to pounce on opportunities in Zimbabwe through Starlink, which is aggressively expanding into a number of destinations.

News of Starlink's interest on Zimbabwe had held markets spellbound since the announcement was made in December.

On its website, Starlink informs consumers to get ready for its entry into the Zimbabwean market.

The website says; "Order now to reserve your Starlink. Starlink is targeting service in your area starting in 2023.

"Availability is subject to regulatory approval. Within each coverage area, orders are fulfilled on a first-come, first-served basis".

The information is contained in a section on the Zimbabwean market.

In response to inquiries by Standardbusiness on whether the firm had already secured a licence to operate in the country, the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) said: "No application as yet from Starlink".

Starlink is currently planning a major launch around the world between now and 2024.

The reason why local consumers have shown so much interest in Starlink is due to its internet speeds and lower costs compared to those prevailing on the domestic market.

In terms of speed, Starlink provides between 50 to 200 megabytes per second (mbps), faster than the local offering which typically ranges up to 25 mbps on average.

There are three Starlink plans to choose from.

Starlink's internet service includes a US$599 installation fee and US$110 monthly subscription while its Starlink's RV (high-speed, low-latency internet while in-motion) internet service has a monthly charge of US$135 plus a one-time equipment fee of US$599.

Lastly, prices for Starlink Business start at US$500 per month plus a one-time US$2 500 price for the necessary equipment.

These are lower than what is offered on the market.

A local analyst said if Starlink invests in Zimbabwe, it will offer an alternative to what is already in the market.

"This is an alternative to the current internet service providers," Zimbabwe Information and Communication Technology (ZICT) chairman Jacob Mutisi said.

"Remember satellite makes it easier to provide internet access to remote areas.

"It will not push out existing players, but will increase competition to service provision.

"This is a faster internet and does not need cabling.

"Yes, it is way cheaper and will increase competition. I believe it will force local providers to push their prices down.

"They (local players) will need to spend more to improve their services.

"The government also should be proactive to make internet access affordable.

"Zimbabwe is a digital economy and services that exist need internet connectivity like payment platforms, CCTV services just to name a few."

Source - The Standard

Must Read

Diaspora heeding Mnangagwa's call

20 secs ago | 1 Views

Airzim plans to resuscitate London route

9 mins ago | 14 Views

Digital marketing strategies for small businesses

19 mins ago | 5 Views

One of problem lions killed in Hwange

39 mins ago | 21 Views

Zimbabwe closing gender gaps in technology, says Mutsvangwa

49 mins ago | 11 Views

How to create your business plan in 5 steps

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Two South African journalists assaulted in separate incidents

1 hr ago | 28 Views

3 minors drown while swimming

1 hr ago | 20 Views

Man nabbed for 'bribing' prosecutor

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Increase your business efficiency with these simple tips

2 hrs ago | 11 Views

King Nadolo completes CAPS Utd switch

4 hrs ago | 53 Views

Qualities of a business manager

4 hrs ago | 52 Views

Chamisa not doing enough to convince the public

4 hrs ago | 127 Views

Chiwenga applauds China

4 hrs ago | 74 Views

Chamisa hints on lack of trust for some party aides

4 hrs ago | 207 Views

Chamisa wrote Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 209 Views

Motorist files challenge against vehicle impounding by Harare City Council

4 hrs ago | 79 Views

Oskido to perform at Victoria Falls Carnival

4 hrs ago | 45 Views

Mutsvangwa in New York

4 hrs ago | 100 Views

Bulawayo Power Station ownership debate tomorrow

4 hrs ago | 55 Views

Pair arrested for masquerading as police officers

4 hrs ago | 57 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo meets

4 hrs ago | 21 Views

No wedding, no sex, wife tells her ZANU-PF aspiring MP husband

12 hrs ago | 1045 Views

Mr. President, Zimbabweans leaving country not because of good education system but your failed leadership!

14 hrs ago | 488 Views

Zimbabwe: Eight years on, authorities yet to give update on the disappeared journalist and pro-democracy activist

15 hrs ago | 368 Views

Resource curse in Africa

15 hrs ago | 182 Views

Did the army really removed criminals who were surrounding Robert Mugabe?

16 hrs ago | 858 Views

'WHO will bail us out,' says Mnangagwa

19 hrs ago | 1959 Views

Govt probes Bulawayo passport office staff

19 hrs ago | 1768 Views

Aged Hwange power station complicates load-shedding plans

19 hrs ago | 490 Views

Obama of Zimbabwean politics will capitalise on voter apathy

19 hrs ago | 428 Views

Govt introduces digital route permits for public service buses

19 hrs ago | 370 Views

'Judiciary, security agents top in rights violations'

19 hrs ago | 350 Views

Kazembe Kazembe faces Parly grilling

19 hrs ago | 325 Views

Aspiring Zanu-PF legislator jailed for stealing diplomat's fertiliser

19 hrs ago | 488 Views

Churches challenge registration directive

19 hrs ago | 392 Views

'US$30 fine for litterbugs'

19 hrs ago | 229 Views

'Zimbabwe journalists can use expired Press cards'

19 hrs ago | 111 Views

Zimbabwe to scale up diamond cutting, polishing industry

19 hrs ago | 92 Views

Minister orders auction of all stray cattle

19 hrs ago | 305 Views

2 sisters die in house inferno

19 hrs ago | 611 Views

Tropical storm Freddy on the rebound

19 hrs ago | 584 Views

ZEC declares zero tolerance to violence

19 hrs ago | 177 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo meets

19 hrs ago | 180 Views

OyOs announces official release of the OyOs Online Stores and the OyOs Chatbot

08 Mar 2023 at 22:28hrs | 168 Views

Bona Mugabe wants divorce granted quickly through the fast lane

08 Mar 2023 at 20:54hrs | 1660 Views

Zanu PF launches 'Zimbabwe is open for business: Mark 2' Someone is making a killing from these dunderheads!

08 Mar 2023 at 20:07hrs | 584 Views

Running cop discovers attempted murder victim

08 Mar 2023 at 20:00hrs | 1178 Views

ZAOGA prayer warrior discovers dead body on mountain

08 Mar 2023 at 19:51hrs | 1120 Views

'Americans and the British want regime change in Zimbabwe' says Mbalula

08 Mar 2023 at 19:10hrs | 1991 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days