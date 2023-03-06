Latest News Editor's Choice


Dembare ready for new season

by Staff reporter
06 Mar 2023 at 05:17hrs | Views
DYNAMOS Football Club coach Herbert Maruwa has declared his side ready for the 2023 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League championship after seeing off First Division side Dulivhadzimu  Football Club 2-0 in Beitbridge yesterday.

Goals in either half by Emanuel Paga and 19-year-old Junior Makunike granted Dynamos victory that Maruwa believes is a confidence booster as they wrap up their preseason preparations.

Playing before a capacity crowd at the newly built Mabidi Sports Arena, about 10km from Beitbridge town centre, Dynamos and Dulivhadzimu United gave fans a real football treat, as they matched each other with the hosts paying dearly for lapse in concentration.

Maruwa, whose side will set up a four-day camp in Beitbridge, was impressed with the weather conditions at the border town which he feels are similar to Hwange.

"It was a good test for us, we know the conditions here are almost similar to those in Hwange. In terms of combinations, we're ok. I think we've one of the best squads this year. We need to improve on our movement in the midfield, we need to make sure that we move as quickly as possible, we need to improve on our transitions from defence to attack.

"We didn't play our normal game but we managed to get two goals and this is good for us as we round up our preparations towards our first league game against Hwange. I think we're almost 100 percent ready for the season opener and I'm happy with the team we have. I think we've got a good squad that is ready to compete," said Maruwa.

Dynamos, whose first five games are away to Hwange followed by a home game against Sheasham, then travel to face former coach Tonderai Ndiraya at Simba Bhora, then Cranborne Bullets and then the crunch tie against Highlanders have made more than 10 signings.

Some of the new players at Dynamos are the Moyo twins Kevin and Elvis, attacker Arthur "Diego" Musiyiwa, Nyasha Chintuli, Eli Ilunga, Jayden Bakare, Tendai Matindife, Keith Madera, Tanaka Shandirwa and Donald Mudadi.

DeMbare have also opened doors to prodigal son Denver Mukamba in their quest to challenge for the top gong.

All the new signings played in yesterday's encounter.

Stanley Ncube, Dulivhadzimu's coach said: "I think we're almost there and there's not much difference with Dynamos. They showed that they are a notch higher in terms of their tactical astuteness."

Source - The Chronicle

