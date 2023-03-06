Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

ZACC eagerly await graft exposé

by Staff reporter
06 Mar 2023 at 05:18hrs | Views
THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) says it is eagerly awaiting the pending premiere of a documentary by Qatar international news network, Al Jazeera that will purportedly expose massive corruption in government.

In a short preview of the documentary titled: Unveiling Zimbabwe's Dark Secrets, Al Jazeera says it will expose looting, plunder and money laundering involving senior government officials and their cronies.

The documentary, initially scheduled to premiere last week Thursday, but was postponed to a yet to be announced date, has since sent tremors down Zanu-PF and government corridors.

Zacc chairperson Loice Matanda-Moyo, told NewsDay that her team was on standby to pounce on any possible corrupt individuals that might be mentioned in the documentary.

"We will wait to see what is there before taking any action," Matanda-Moyo said in an interview yesterday.

Snippets released by the news channel feature President Emmerson Mnangagwa's appointed ambassador at large Uebert Angel, as one of the key figures in the alleged scams, as well as local businessman Ewan Macmillan.

In the documentary Macmillan is quoted alleging that corrupt cartels control 90% of the government through shady dealings.

Analysts said Mnangagwa's pledge to fight graft will be exposed as a ruse if he does not take any action against officials in government named in the corrupt ring.

Since 2017 when he assumed power, scandals involving government officials have been exposed, but no substantial action has been taken against alleged perpetrators.

Instead, Zimbabweans have continued to witness the catch and release of bigwigs by Zacc with most of the cases involving highly connected people tumbling before they even go to trial.

According to Transparency International, corruption costs the country around US$2 billion each year.

Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt and Development programmes manager John Maketo told NewsDay that ignoring the exposé is fatal to the national image and would raise many doubts over Mnangagwa's willingness to fight graft.

"As the adage goes, there is no smoke without fire. Investigations into every trace and sign of corruption should be instituted. Costs of corruption must be raised higher than the incentive to do so," Maketo said.

"Government should not be afraid or only act because of a media exposé. Rather, government should be reacting to people's demands for accountability and transparency in governance systems.

"Otherwise, this will be eventful. What is needed is a systematic process in response to the endemic corruption that has infiltrated governance institutions in Zimbabwe."

In 2019, Al Jazeera released a documentary called Fishrot, exposing corruption in Namibia.

The exposé led to the arrest of top government officials who are now serving time. Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said there has been no commitment by Mnangagwa to fight corruption.

"Zacc has failed to eradicate corruption or to bring perpetrators to book to the point whereby Nick Mangwana (Information and Broadcasting Services secretary) boasts about the chronic corruption," Mahere said.

"Catch and release, selective application of the law and corrupt protection of Zanu-PF elites all make the fight against graft futile under this government.

"We also need reforms in the media space so that local journalists can commission and produce documentaries such as the coming Al Jazeera one. Democracy demands it. We continue to call on citizens to vote out corrupt ‘dunderheads' and install ethical leaders and a competent government led by Nelson Chamisa."

Last week, Mangwana admitted that corruption was rife in the country, but claimed Mnangagwa was ready to fight it.

"Facts: Is there corruption in Zimbabwe? Yes. Is there smuggling of minerals and forex out of the country? Yes-Is there money laundering in Zimbabwe? Yes (including by NGOs) Is the government fully committed to getting rid of all the above ills? That's a fact!" Mangwana posted on Twitter.

Presidential spokesperson George Charamba also said government cannot respond to yet to be premiered documentary.

Police spokesperson Paul Nyathi was not available for comment whether they would arrest anyone based on the much-anticipated Al Jazeera exposé.

Zimbabwe is no stranger to corruption with a 2020 Global Corruption Barometer revealing that 25% of people using public services had been required to pay a bribe.

The 2021 Corruption Perceptions Index ranked Zimbabwe 157 out of 180 countries, with a score of 24/100, where a score of 100 means there is little to no corruption present.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe

Must Read

Beitbridge to enhance Zimbabwe - South Africa one stop border

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

Simba Makoni steps down

4 hrs ago | 681 Views

Obama of Zimbabwean politics accused of not paying maintenance

5 hrs ago | 441 Views

'Zimbabweans in the diaspora must be allowed to vote'

5 hrs ago | 146 Views

Mphoko's son fights discharge dismissal

6 hrs ago | 337 Views

Court blocks the release of Zimbabwe's electronic voters roll to the public

6 hrs ago | 472 Views

Mugabe's daughter files for divorce

6 hrs ago | 800 Views

Models in drug storm

6 hrs ago | 242 Views

'Dunderhead' Chiwenga asking WHO to stem nurse haemorrhage - Wasting time treating symptom, treat the Mafiosi disease

6 hrs ago | 369 Views

Al Jazeera and relations between Zimbabwe and Qatar

10 hrs ago | 1150 Views

Are today's 'Pan Africanists' the most colonially-brainwashed?

13 hrs ago | 296 Views

Religion influences politics

13 hrs ago | 285 Views

Brothers pull out an unlicensed gun in gold fight

13 hrs ago | 814 Views

Fake landladies in soup for fraud

13 hrs ago | 791 Views

Who wants to kill David Coltart?

17 hrs ago | 3087 Views

Mnangagwa ally 'defies' mining ban

19 hrs ago | 2180 Views

Zimbabwe police must root out rogue officers

19 hrs ago | 758 Views

Man commits suicide over mounting debts

19 hrs ago | 1904 Views

'Zifa officials a confused lot'

19 hrs ago | 524 Views

Churches join voter registration blitz

19 hrs ago | 572 Views

RBZ frets over Al Jazeera graft exposé

19 hrs ago | 1245 Views

SeedCo boss' messy divorce exposed in court

19 hrs ago | 1917 Views

Man steals US$76,000 church funds

19 hrs ago | 928 Views

Govt stops billing HCC over Pomona waste

19 hrs ago | 518 Views

Chinese national arrested over 30t lithium loot

19 hrs ago | 885 Views

Mohadi implores councils to promote waste recycling

19 hrs ago | 79 Views

Pumula South suburb under Zoonoses threat

19 hrs ago | 712 Views

Government recruits 2 500 teachers

19 hrs ago | 355 Views

Mnangagwa appoints Ambassador to Namibia

19 hrs ago | 467 Views

Gweru town clerk challenges suspension

19 hrs ago | 174 Views

Zimparks to waiver entry for school children

19 hrs ago | 127 Views

Tobacco auction floors open tomorrow

19 hrs ago | 108 Views

Police inspector in court for selling guns to public

19 hrs ago | 456 Views

WHO pledges to help Zimbabwe beat health brain drain

19 hrs ago | 275 Views

Public workers want Parly to investigate PSMAS

19 hrs ago | 87 Views

Local varsity pioneers road tolling system

19 hrs ago | 289 Views

Inquiry into ZACC commissioner begins

19 hrs ago | 227 Views

WATCH: Obama of Zimbabwean politics says he will win the Presidency with 74%

06 Mar 2023 at 21:31hrs | 968 Views

Jonathan Moyo dismisses the notion that there are no sanctions against Zimbabwe

06 Mar 2023 at 21:23hrs | 1491 Views

Ramaphosa's money hidden in couch 'was not declared to Sars'

06 Mar 2023 at 17:57hrs | 958 Views

Biti's US$1m lawsuit hearing moved to March 31

06 Mar 2023 at 17:54hrs | 493 Views

Biti seeks to stop assault trial proceedings

06 Mar 2023 at 17:53hrs | 131 Views

Netherlands to tour Zimbabwe for Super League series

06 Mar 2023 at 17:46hrs | 217 Views

Madinda Ndlovu returns to Highlanders

06 Mar 2023 at 17:34hrs | 2182 Views

Minister Chitando stranded as Qatar Airways plane grounded in Zambia

06 Mar 2023 at 17:25hrs | 4267 Views

Zimbabwean sangoma kidnapped and forced to say he is 'a fake healer'

06 Mar 2023 at 17:17hrs | 934 Views

Mnangagwa's govt accused of shutting civic space ahead of 2023 elections

06 Mar 2023 at 15:13hrs | 455 Views

Biti application premature

06 Mar 2023 at 15:02hrs | 235 Views

Woman poisons 7-month-old-baby

06 Mar 2023 at 15:02hrs | 386 Views

Zimbabwe Power Company increases power generation

06 Mar 2023 at 15:01hrs | 1230 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days