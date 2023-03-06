Zera reviews fuel prices

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THE Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) has announced a drop in the price of diesel and a slight increase for petrol blend effective today.In its latest monthly update, the regulator said blended petrol now costs US$1,62 per litre from US$1,61 while consumers will have to pay US$1,67 per litre for diesel from US$1,70 in February.Zera last reviewed fuel prices on 10 February 2023.The regulator has since advised the public and operators that the blending ratio for unleaded petrol remains at five percent."Operators may sell the petroleum products below the prescribed prices depending on their trading advantages and should display prices in a prominent place, as provided for by the fuel pricing regulations," said Zera in a statement accompanying the price update.Last month the authority shifted from weekly to monthly fuel price updates, a move meant to ensure stability over a long period of time. The new prices remain in place up to 5 April 2023.