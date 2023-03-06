Earth tremor hits Hwange

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A TREMOR rocked Hwange town on Sunday evening with the underground movement being felt in almost in every suburb in the coal mining town.From Empumalanga, Mr Dumisani Nsingo said he felt the tremor at around 1030 pm while at Ngumija Village, Ms Nolwandle Moyo said the seizure hit just after to pm while her family was watching television.Residents in Lwendulu, Madumabisa, and as far as Makwika villages also said they felt the movement.Last year Binga district was hit by two minor tremors.