Zimbabwe police bust counterfeit money syndicate

News / Local

by Staff reporter

POLICE in Gweru have arrested two people who are alleged to be part of a syndicate that is swindling business people across the country with counterfeit notes.Chrispen Kutira (42) of Fourwinds, Bulawayo, and Everson Kabura (38) of Cowdery Park Bulawayo, were arrested while at an Apostolic shrine in Gweru's Mtapa suburb leading to the recovery of some counterfeit notes that were in their vehicle.Midlands Police Spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said they were arrested after Kutira was involved in a scuffle with a female resident."On March 1, Kutira unlawfully entered a house on the pretext that he wanted to see the woman's husband and suddenly indecently fondled her breasts. This did not go down well and the female victim threatened to call neighbors resulting in the suspect speeding off in a grey Ford Ranger," said Inspector Mahoko.The female victim however reported the matter to the police and police investigations led them to the shrine."Police received information that the vehicle had been seen parked near an Apostolic shrine near Matapa Roundabout. Acting on the information, the police swiftly reacted and raided and arrested the suspects," said police.Further investigations revealed that the two had defrauded a fuel attendant after they bought fuel using a counterfeit US$100 note on 23 February in Gweru.Police are calling upon members of the public who might have fallen victim to these suspects to report to ZRP Gweru Central Police Station so that all the cases may be cleared.