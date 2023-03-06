Zimbabwe Power Company increases power generation

News / Local

by Staff reporter

ELECTRICITY generation at Hwange Power Station has drastically improved from last week's levels of below 80 megawatts to 395 megawatts today (Monday).According to daily production figures from the Zimbabwe Power Company website, total power generation is at 727MW.Hwange contributed 395MW while Kariba injected 332MW.On Thursday last week, thermal power generation at Hwange was subdued with only 73MW being fed to the national grid amid incessant equipment breakdown at the old units.Hwange Power Station is the country's largest thermal power producer with an installed capacity of 920MW.During the National Assembly oral answers to questions without notice last week on Wednesday, Energy and Power Development Minister, Soda Zhemu, said Hwange Thermal Power Station Unit 7 is expected to be switched on by March 16, 2023 with Unit 8 a month later, a move that will greatly ease the power supply deficit in the country.Both units will inject an additional 600 megawatts largely expected to boost Zimbabwe's energy production and ease imports.