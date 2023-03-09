Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Govt probes Bulawayo passport office staff

by Staff reporter
09 Mar 2023 at 20:09hrs | Views
GOVERNMENT has dispatched a team of investigators to probe alleged rampant corruption at the Bulawayo passport offices.

The probe follows reports that some staffers at the passport office were building imposing houses in the city's leafy suburbs from alleged proceeds of corruption.

Acting Registrar-General Henry Machira recently told NewsDay that his office would investigate acts of corruption at the Bulawayo passport office following an exposé by NewsDay.

Yesterday, Machiri confirmed investigations were already underway.

"We really appreciate that report (NewsDay exposé). That report was not read and thrown away. We have reacted and acted on it and there are some things we are discovering," Machiri said.

"At the same time, we would not like to pre-empt the status of the investigations. However, we immediately started working on the case after seeing that NewsDay report."

A source close to the matter said: "Internal investigators from Harare were sent to Bulawayo and spent one week in the office to investigate the corruption allegations.

"It remains to be seen what their recommendations will be, but what we know is that more birth certificates with changed date of birth and names were discovered, although no arrests or charges have been laid to any passport officer as yet."

Sources said a lot was happening at the city's passport office, where officers were even changing the ages of some passport applicants so that they qualify for United Kingdom visas.

"One of the drivers (name supplied) who is alleged to be the one who helps clients who want to go to the United Kingdom, is said to have a fleet of five cars despite the fact that he is getting a salary of US$200. One of the bosses who were promoted just two years ago built himself a mansion in one of the leafy suburbs," a source said.

Sources said this has been going on for a long time until recently when the syndicate ran out of luck and processed an application for the applicant who once applied for a passport using his original documents.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe

Must Read

Zimbabwe-born nurse found dead in the UK

5 hrs ago | 909 Views

Zimbabwean gospel star Everton Mlalazi shares much-needed message of hope with SA

5 hrs ago | 110 Views

Zimbabwe-born star teams up with Morgan Freeman on new Muhammad Ali TV series

5 hrs ago | 264 Views

Regime-change agenda continues to cripple Zimbabwe, says Fikile Mbalula

5 hrs ago | 421 Views

Zimbabwean man gets 15 years in jail for copper cable theft in SA

5 hrs ago | 212 Views

Mnangagwa worries over state of business as elections loom

5 hrs ago | 355 Views

Zimbabwe govt sued over sex toys ban

5 hrs ago | 334 Views

Zanu-PF abusing power of incumbency

5 hrs ago | 69 Views

Spirit medium vs police: A clash of beliefs at Wenimbi Dam

5 hrs ago | 204 Views

Ex-CIO in court for rape

5 hrs ago | 217 Views

Suspected fraudster's bail revocation ruling deferred to Monday

5 hrs ago | 35 Views

Bogus agents defraud nurse aides of US$36 000

5 hrs ago | 81 Views

Zanu-PF sets guidelines for primary elections

5 hrs ago | 85 Views

Mnangagwa slams bullying in schools

5 hrs ago | 80 Views

The mountain is high

5 hrs ago | 58 Views

City Parking gives grace period, steep fine remains

5 hrs ago | 62 Views

Mnangagwa salutes private sector

5 hrs ago | 48 Views

'Mnangagwa is panicking'

16 hrs ago | 1570 Views

Chamisa's CCC urged to employ 'guerilla' tactics

16 hrs ago | 670 Views

Mnangagwa assures business operators of his government's protection from potential losses

16 hrs ago | 264 Views

Car plunges into river, 1 dead

16 hrs ago | 589 Views

Bride goes missing days before wedding

16 hrs ago | 773 Views

ZANU PF vice chairman steals fertilizer

19 hrs ago | 889 Views

Man rapes mother's cow

21 hrs ago | 1066 Views

Hungry man stones friend over sadza

10 Mar 2023 at 11:45hrs | 843 Views

Stanbic spearheads hockey tournament donations

10 Mar 2023 at 09:39hrs | 139 Views

Underperforming ANC hell bent on stopping regime change in Zimbabwe; it's fiddler crab strategy

10 Mar 2023 at 07:33hrs | 1589 Views

Benefits of doing an indigenious Business

10 Mar 2023 at 07:30hrs | 340 Views

Zimstat boss grabs agency vehicles, awards self undue allowances

10 Mar 2023 at 06:33hrs | 1105 Views

'Divorce 'good news' for Bona Mugabe,' says Temba Mliswa

10 Mar 2023 at 05:38hrs | 4154 Views

Chamisa ready to step down from CCC leadership?

10 Mar 2023 at 05:30hrs | 3683 Views

Girl jumps off kidnapper's speeding vehicle

10 Mar 2023 at 05:23hrs | 1777 Views

TTI, BCC making 'super profits' from parking system deal

10 Mar 2023 at 05:22hrs | 571 Views

Return of Madlela Skhobokhobo

10 Mar 2023 at 05:22hrs | 430 Views

Priest in soup over missing hospital funds

10 Mar 2023 at 05:22hrs | 589 Views

Dzamara's wife demands answers 8 years on

10 Mar 2023 at 05:21hrs | 450 Views

Zimsec announces interbank-indexed exam fees

10 Mar 2023 at 05:21hrs | 370 Views

Lobels Biscuits chief in dock for rape, sexual harassment

10 Mar 2023 at 05:21hrs | 894 Views

Seed Co boss, mistress deny fraud charge

10 Mar 2023 at 05:20hrs | 332 Views

Understanding the collapse of Zimbabwe

10 Mar 2023 at 05:20hrs | 465 Views

We must create the Zimbabwe we truly want

10 Mar 2023 at 05:20hrs | 143 Views

$20 Zimdollar notes rejected by traders

10 Mar 2023 at 05:19hrs | 458 Views

Married men drive illegal abortion stats

10 Mar 2023 at 05:19hrs | 314 Views

Bullying leads to suicide

10 Mar 2023 at 05:19hrs | 434 Views

Plumtree gives residents water meter ultimatum

10 Mar 2023 at 05:18hrs | 117 Views

Duty reprieve for vehicle assembly factories

10 Mar 2023 at 05:18hrs | 261 Views

Zimbabwe-based NGOs in panic mode

10 Mar 2023 at 05:17hrs | 275 Views

Zanu-PF primary elections date set

10 Mar 2023 at 05:17hrs | 219 Views

Huge outcry over CCC led city vehicle clamping fine

10 Mar 2023 at 05:16hrs | 234 Views

Air Zimbabwe clears IATA arrears

10 Mar 2023 at 05:16hrs | 157 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days