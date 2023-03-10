Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Bullying leads to suicide

by Staff reporter
10 Mar 2023 at 05:19hrs | Views
AGONY, grief, pain, anguish, sadness and anger aptly describe how the Saudan family in Bulawayo is feeling following the death of their 15-year-old son Jayden who committed suicide after complaining of bullying at his school.

Jayden who was a Form Three pupil at Hamilton High School in Bulawayo, drank a pesticide last Thursday at his family home in Montrose suburb. He succumbed to the poison the following day at the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) where he had been admitted.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said investigations are underway.

"We received the report about the death of the learner from Hamilton High School and we are conducting investigations on the matter," said Inspector Ncube.

Jayden lived with his grandmother Mrs Sarah Saudan and his siblings Jada and Jody. His father is based in the United Kingdom.

A funeral service was held yesterday at Christ the King Parish where Jayden was an altar server according to the family. His body will be cremated today at the West Park Crematorium. This latest incident comes barely a month after another Hamilton High School learner fatally stabbed a Founders High School pupil, Wayne Ndlovu (16).

Wayne was pronounced dead upon arrival at the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH). Two boys from Hamilton High School were arrested in connection with Wayne's death and one of them has since appeared in court facing murder charges. The learner's death was a culmination of a series of turf wars pitting pupils from various schools in the city.

A news crew yesterday afternoon visited the Saudan family at their home shortly after their arrival from a private service.

It was a sombre atmosphere as mourners, mostly youths relived the memories they shared with Jayden.

The deceased was described as a quiet person, a budding long-distance runner at Hamilton High School who aspired to be a pilot and loved his grandmother.

His sister, Miss Jody Saudan said since the beginning of the year, Jayden had started isolating himself. She said Jayden no longer wanted to go to school because his friend Richard, who they believe was protecting him from bullies at school had left after completing high school.

Miss Sudan said when Jayden opened up two weeks ago, it was after school authorities reportedly seized some of his stuff as a way of trying to force him to cut his hair.

"Jayden dyed his hair black at the beginning of the school term and the school authorities did not say anything about it when he was representing the school at an inter-school athletics competition," she said.

"Jayden took long to tell us what was happening until the senior master took his satchel, blazer, tie, watch and phone about two weeks ago saying he must cut his hair."

Miss Saudan said although Jayden complied and cut his hair, school authorities were not satisfied.

She said Jayden later opened up and told her about the bullying that allegedly bordered on racial slurs.

"He told us that he was being bullied by the prefects and was not getting any protection from teachers. My brother said he was being called racist names because of the colour of his skin," said Miss Saudan.

She said the day his brother committed suicide will forever be etched in her mind.

"This was the day Jayden drank poison in the bathroom after returning from school. When I spoke to him outside the house under a mango tree, he seemed fine but he said he didn't want me to share anything about the issues at school," said Miss Saudan.

She said she could smell something like burnt rubber and I thought he had smoked something in the bathroom.

"I smelt the same thing on his clothes," said Miss Saudan.

She said she asked her brother but he refused to talk before he went to lie down on his bed.

Miss Saudan said their maid alerted them after she found Jayden lying on his bed with his eyes rolling back into their sockets.

"Froth was coming out of his mouth and we didn't know what he had taken. We searched the house after calling the ambulance. Our aunt found a pesticide container thrown in the dustbin," said Miss Saudan.

Her sibling Jada said when they visited Jayden last Thursday night at UBH, he was looking fine.

"I went to visit him during which we spoke to each other and I even promised to play him voice notes of support from the family the following day. Sadly, about 30 minutes after we left the hospital, we received the news that he had passed on," said Jada.

Jayden's distraught grandmother, Mrs Sarah Saudan, who took care of the deceased and his siblings following the death of their mother in 2013, was at a loss for words.

"I'm drained and I can't say anything about my grandchild. I'm devastated about his death. Jayden was quiet and never complained about anything," she said between sobs.

Contrary to rumours that Jayden stole money from her grandmother, Mrs Saudan said she actually gave her grandson US$30 to buy files for Continuous Assessment Learning Activity (CALA) and pocket money.

The deceased's aunt, Ms Corene Saudan said she felt disappointed and livid that her nephew had to endure bullying at the school which resulted in him committing suicide.

"We should make kids understand that they are going to school to learn not to engage in fights. When children go to school, teachers automatically assume the role of parents," she said.

Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Dr Evelyn Ndlovu told Zimpapers Television Network (ZTN) that the ministry is investigating the matter.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Zimbabwe-born nurse found dead in the UK

5 hrs ago | 912 Views

Zimbabwean gospel star Everton Mlalazi shares much-needed message of hope with SA

5 hrs ago | 111 Views

Zimbabwe-born star teams up with Morgan Freeman on new Muhammad Ali TV series

5 hrs ago | 265 Views

Regime-change agenda continues to cripple Zimbabwe, says Fikile Mbalula

5 hrs ago | 421 Views

Zimbabwean man gets 15 years in jail for copper cable theft in SA

5 hrs ago | 212 Views

Mnangagwa worries over state of business as elections loom

5 hrs ago | 357 Views

Zimbabwe govt sued over sex toys ban

5 hrs ago | 334 Views

Zanu-PF abusing power of incumbency

5 hrs ago | 70 Views

Spirit medium vs police: A clash of beliefs at Wenimbi Dam

5 hrs ago | 205 Views

Ex-CIO in court for rape

5 hrs ago | 217 Views

Suspected fraudster's bail revocation ruling deferred to Monday

5 hrs ago | 35 Views

Bogus agents defraud nurse aides of US$36 000

5 hrs ago | 81 Views

Zanu-PF sets guidelines for primary elections

5 hrs ago | 86 Views

Mnangagwa slams bullying in schools

5 hrs ago | 81 Views

The mountain is high

5 hrs ago | 58 Views

City Parking gives grace period, steep fine remains

5 hrs ago | 62 Views

Mnangagwa salutes private sector

5 hrs ago | 48 Views

'Mnangagwa is panicking'

16 hrs ago | 1571 Views

Chamisa's CCC urged to employ 'guerilla' tactics

16 hrs ago | 670 Views

Mnangagwa assures business operators of his government's protection from potential losses

16 hrs ago | 264 Views

Car plunges into river, 1 dead

16 hrs ago | 589 Views

Bride goes missing days before wedding

16 hrs ago | 774 Views

ZANU PF vice chairman steals fertilizer

19 hrs ago | 890 Views

Man rapes mother's cow

21 hrs ago | 1066 Views

Hungry man stones friend over sadza

10 Mar 2023 at 11:45hrs | 843 Views

Stanbic spearheads hockey tournament donations

10 Mar 2023 at 09:39hrs | 139 Views

Underperforming ANC hell bent on stopping regime change in Zimbabwe; it's fiddler crab strategy

10 Mar 2023 at 07:33hrs | 1590 Views

Benefits of doing an indigenious Business

10 Mar 2023 at 07:30hrs | 340 Views

Zimstat boss grabs agency vehicles, awards self undue allowances

10 Mar 2023 at 06:33hrs | 1105 Views

'Divorce 'good news' for Bona Mugabe,' says Temba Mliswa

10 Mar 2023 at 05:38hrs | 4156 Views

Chamisa ready to step down from CCC leadership?

10 Mar 2023 at 05:30hrs | 3683 Views

Girl jumps off kidnapper's speeding vehicle

10 Mar 2023 at 05:23hrs | 1777 Views

TTI, BCC making 'super profits' from parking system deal

10 Mar 2023 at 05:22hrs | 571 Views

Return of Madlela Skhobokhobo

10 Mar 2023 at 05:22hrs | 430 Views

Priest in soup over missing hospital funds

10 Mar 2023 at 05:22hrs | 589 Views

Dzamara's wife demands answers 8 years on

10 Mar 2023 at 05:21hrs | 450 Views

Zimsec announces interbank-indexed exam fees

10 Mar 2023 at 05:21hrs | 370 Views

Lobels Biscuits chief in dock for rape, sexual harassment

10 Mar 2023 at 05:21hrs | 894 Views

Seed Co boss, mistress deny fraud charge

10 Mar 2023 at 05:20hrs | 332 Views

Understanding the collapse of Zimbabwe

10 Mar 2023 at 05:20hrs | 465 Views

We must create the Zimbabwe we truly want

10 Mar 2023 at 05:20hrs | 143 Views

$20 Zimdollar notes rejected by traders

10 Mar 2023 at 05:19hrs | 458 Views

Married men drive illegal abortion stats

10 Mar 2023 at 05:19hrs | 314 Views

Plumtree gives residents water meter ultimatum

10 Mar 2023 at 05:18hrs | 117 Views

Duty reprieve for vehicle assembly factories

10 Mar 2023 at 05:18hrs | 262 Views

Zimbabwe-based NGOs in panic mode

10 Mar 2023 at 05:17hrs | 276 Views

Zanu-PF primary elections date set

10 Mar 2023 at 05:17hrs | 219 Views

Huge outcry over CCC led city vehicle clamping fine

10 Mar 2023 at 05:16hrs | 234 Views

Air Zimbabwe clears IATA arrears

10 Mar 2023 at 05:16hrs | 157 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days