Zimsec announces interbank-indexed exam fees

News / Local

by Staff reporter

LEARNERS that are struggling to pay examination fees in United States dollars can now pay using the inter-bank rate, the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) announced yesterday.In a notice, Zimsec said: "Those who would like to make payments in the interbank rate for Grade 7; to be paid within March 3 to March 10 the exchange rate to be applied is $989 to US$1. For June Ordinary and Advanced Level examinations, to be paid within the period March 15, 2023, the exchange rate to be applied for payments is $999 to US$1."The payments will not be done directly into Zimsec accounts, but to the schools or registration centres for forward remission to the examinations council.Government said it would subsidise the costs per subject in public schools."Ordinary Level candidates in public schools will pay US$11 per subject with the government subsidizing the cost by US$24. Private candidates in public schools will pay US$24, the same as private schools' candidates," Zimsec said."Advanced level candidates in public schools are expected to pay US$22. ‘A' Level private candidates in public schools and candidates in private schools will pay US$48."