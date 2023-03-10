Return of Madlela Skhobokhobo

News / Local

by Staff reporter

He is back for more!After Covid-19 became an obstacle for him to release the project, Gwanda-bred multi-talented gem Madlela Skhobokhobo is finally set to release and launch his much-anticipated album titled Kwamu Kwamu, on 1 April at Kelvin Tshisanyama in Bulawayo.What makes the launch even more interesting is the star-studded line-up which will perform at the gig including Martin Sibanda and Ndolwane Super Sounds, sungura man of the moment Mark Ngwazi, Godolude, Zhezhingtonz, Skhosana Buhlungu, Mcebisi and Amathonga Amahle.Bromance led to the purposeful selection of the line-up, as they are close associates who inspired and held Madlela by hand in both the good and bad times of his career."The wait has been long and I know my fans were frustrated as they missed Dlelas music but the good news is that we are finally launching Kwamu Kwamu album on 1 April and fans have to brace themselves for a world-standard gig."The album comprises six tracks which are Kwaggafontein, Angihambi Ngedwa, Mama, The Crossing, Imali and Kwamu Kwamu. All these tracks are aimed at ensuring that music lovers are kept well entertained. At the same time, they also seek to educate people and address issues that they encounter," said Dlelas.It's always important for an artiste to know the targeted market and a proper place to place his/her product (music), and this is a segment which Madlela mastered very well on choosing the location of the album launch."Initially, I wanted the gig to be held at the Large City Hall but the city fathers disappointed me so much as hiring the venue was too expensive for me (charge supplied), and I don't think any local artiste can afford that kind of money."However, we then settled to have the album launched at Kelvin Tshisanyama owned by Mabuza who gave us the venue for free. These are the kind of people that we need to advance the growth of our music.Scenes of a Video shoot of a song which will feature on Madlela Skhobokhobo's Kwamu Kwamu album 1"This event will be powered by Ekhaya fast food outlet as they are taking care of all costs in organising the gig. Dream House Construction, Dingani Publishers and Precisions also played a pivotal role for the gig to see the light of day."There are also many people from the diaspora, who I would like to call friends of Madlela who contributed a lot in this effort, also not forgetting Phaleni Guesthouse, Welcome Gegana and Mike Moyo," said Madlela.General tickets are pegged at US$10, VIP and VVIP tickets at US$25 and US$50 respectively.Kwamu Kwamu is Madlela's fourth album after Dlozi Lolaka (2016), Majazana (2018) and Ntikoloshi (2020).