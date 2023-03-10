Girl jumps off kidnapper's speeding vehicle

News / Local

by Staff reporter

IN a shocking incident, a nine-year-old girl in Bulawayo sustained a fractured arm, leg and a swollen face after escaping from the clutches of her kidnapper by jumping out of a speeding vehicle.The heroic child and her guardian boarded a Nissan Probox from her school which is situated in Famona suburb heading to the city centre.A source said: "The unsuspecting woman alighted from the car first believing that the child was following her but to her utter shock when she turned back to check the child she saw the car speeding off with her."The woman was left at a loss for words."I didn't know what to do as I watched the car speeding. I tried to run after it but I could not. I was left speechless and worried that maybe the kidnapper had taken my child to kill her," she said.While the car was speeding, the child threw her satchel out of the window and when it reduced speed she bolted out of the car."She opened the door and jumped out of the car. Unfortunately her left foot got trapped and she was dragged for a few metres.She later managed to pull out her leg," said the source.The brave child sustained a fractured arm, leg and a swollen face.The incident was reported to the police. Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident and appealed for information that could lead to the arrest of the kidnapper."Anyone with information which could lead to the whereabouts of the driver of the Nissan Probox registration number AFW 1740 should phone any nearest police station or call us on 029-60358," he said.