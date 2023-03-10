Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Chamisa ready to step down from CCC leadership?

by Staff reporter
10 Mar 2023 at 06:35hrs | Views
Nelson Chamisa, leader of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), has said he is ready to step down from the party's leadership if members decide so.

He was answering to journalists' questions after announcing CCC had already started the process to identify candidates that will contest at this year's general elections.

Chamisa said his CCC was doing away with primary elections as they were divisive, prone to manipulation and not a true reflection of leadership in communities.

"Leadership is an opportunity to serve and not an opportunity to loot or eat. Many are so fixated upon wanting to use positions as careers, for some of us it is an opportunity to serve," said Chamisa.

"If people do not want you to serve, why would you impose yourself? That is why I have been saying to Mnangagwa that if I were him, I would not even stand for candidature.

"The roads are reporting that he has failed. The hospitals are screaming. Everything in this country is pointing to his failure including his own people in Zanu-PF but you need a lot of humility to be able to have that kind of courage, unfortunately, he does not have that courage."


Source - Agencies

Must Read

Zimbabwe-born nurse found dead in the UK

5 hrs ago | 914 Views

Zimbabwean gospel star Everton Mlalazi shares much-needed message of hope with SA

5 hrs ago | 111 Views

Zimbabwe-born star teams up with Morgan Freeman on new Muhammad Ali TV series

5 hrs ago | 265 Views

Regime-change agenda continues to cripple Zimbabwe, says Fikile Mbalula

5 hrs ago | 422 Views

Zimbabwean man gets 15 years in jail for copper cable theft in SA

5 hrs ago | 213 Views

Mnangagwa worries over state of business as elections loom

5 hrs ago | 358 Views

Zimbabwe govt sued over sex toys ban

5 hrs ago | 336 Views

Zanu-PF abusing power of incumbency

5 hrs ago | 70 Views

Spirit medium vs police: A clash of beliefs at Wenimbi Dam

5 hrs ago | 205 Views

Ex-CIO in court for rape

5 hrs ago | 218 Views

Suspected fraudster's bail revocation ruling deferred to Monday

5 hrs ago | 35 Views

Bogus agents defraud nurse aides of US$36 000

5 hrs ago | 81 Views

Zanu-PF sets guidelines for primary elections

5 hrs ago | 86 Views

Mnangagwa slams bullying in schools

5 hrs ago | 82 Views

The mountain is high

5 hrs ago | 58 Views

City Parking gives grace period, steep fine remains

5 hrs ago | 62 Views

Mnangagwa salutes private sector

5 hrs ago | 48 Views

'Mnangagwa is panicking'

16 hrs ago | 1571 Views

Chamisa's CCC urged to employ 'guerilla' tactics

16 hrs ago | 670 Views

Mnangagwa assures business operators of his government's protection from potential losses

16 hrs ago | 264 Views

Car plunges into river, 1 dead

16 hrs ago | 590 Views

Bride goes missing days before wedding

16 hrs ago | 774 Views

ZANU PF vice chairman steals fertilizer

19 hrs ago | 891 Views

Man rapes mother's cow

21 hrs ago | 1066 Views

Hungry man stones friend over sadza

10 Mar 2023 at 11:45hrs | 843 Views

Stanbic spearheads hockey tournament donations

10 Mar 2023 at 09:39hrs | 139 Views

Underperforming ANC hell bent on stopping regime change in Zimbabwe; it's fiddler crab strategy

10 Mar 2023 at 07:33hrs | 1590 Views

Benefits of doing an indigenious Business

10 Mar 2023 at 07:30hrs | 340 Views

Zimstat boss grabs agency vehicles, awards self undue allowances

10 Mar 2023 at 06:33hrs | 1105 Views

'Divorce 'good news' for Bona Mugabe,' says Temba Mliswa

10 Mar 2023 at 05:38hrs | 4158 Views

Girl jumps off kidnapper's speeding vehicle

10 Mar 2023 at 05:23hrs | 1777 Views

TTI, BCC making 'super profits' from parking system deal

10 Mar 2023 at 05:22hrs | 571 Views

Return of Madlela Skhobokhobo

10 Mar 2023 at 05:22hrs | 430 Views

Priest in soup over missing hospital funds

10 Mar 2023 at 05:22hrs | 589 Views

Dzamara's wife demands answers 8 years on

10 Mar 2023 at 05:21hrs | 450 Views

Zimsec announces interbank-indexed exam fees

10 Mar 2023 at 05:21hrs | 370 Views

Lobels Biscuits chief in dock for rape, sexual harassment

10 Mar 2023 at 05:21hrs | 894 Views

Seed Co boss, mistress deny fraud charge

10 Mar 2023 at 05:20hrs | 333 Views

Understanding the collapse of Zimbabwe

10 Mar 2023 at 05:20hrs | 465 Views

We must create the Zimbabwe we truly want

10 Mar 2023 at 05:20hrs | 143 Views

$20 Zimdollar notes rejected by traders

10 Mar 2023 at 05:19hrs | 458 Views

Married men drive illegal abortion stats

10 Mar 2023 at 05:19hrs | 314 Views

Bullying leads to suicide

10 Mar 2023 at 05:19hrs | 434 Views

Plumtree gives residents water meter ultimatum

10 Mar 2023 at 05:18hrs | 117 Views

Duty reprieve for vehicle assembly factories

10 Mar 2023 at 05:18hrs | 262 Views

Zimbabwe-based NGOs in panic mode

10 Mar 2023 at 05:17hrs | 276 Views

Zanu-PF primary elections date set

10 Mar 2023 at 05:17hrs | 219 Views

Huge outcry over CCC led city vehicle clamping fine

10 Mar 2023 at 05:16hrs | 234 Views

Air Zimbabwe clears IATA arrears

10 Mar 2023 at 05:16hrs | 157 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days