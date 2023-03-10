Suspected fraudster's bail revocation ruling deferred to Monday

News / Local

by Staff reporter

SUSPECTED fraudster James Landon will only get to know his fate on Monday when Harare magistrate Stanford Mambanje makes a ruling on the State's bid to have his $150 000 bail revoked.The State on Thursday applied for revocation of Landon's bail saying he had violated some of the bail conditions by sending threatening messages to the State's key witnesses – Adam Woodington and Hastings Jailos Lumbadzi.The ruling was initially set to be delivered today but has been moved to Monday.Landon is accused of duping Nyasa Air Charter represented by Woodington in a botched aircraft service partnership deal involving US$1,5 million.As part of his bail conditions, the accused was ordered not to interfere with witnesses until finalisation of the matter.But he breached the conditions by sending threatening messages to Woodington and Lumbadzi, and was also quoted in a local independent newspaper commenting on the matter which is still before the court.However, Landon's lawyers Munyaradzi Midzi and Innocent Chingarande, said their client sent the messages by mistake.Sergeant Portia Katsande, who is part of the investigating team, also testified against Landon.