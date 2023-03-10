Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Regime-change agenda continues to cripple Zimbabwe, says Fikile Mbalula

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
The migration of Zimbabweans to South Africa in search of a better life is the fault of "regime change agenda" pushed by the US and UK to see Zanu-PF out of power.

This is according to ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula who called out the US and UK to rescind the sanctions against Zimbabwe.

Speaking at the ANC Youth League fundraising event in Bryanston, Johannesburg this week, Mbalula said the dire economic situation in Zimbabwe is affecting South Africa in a negative way.

The US and UK, Mbalula charged, have been changing goal posts every time an opportunity presents itself for the two global powerhouses to drop sanctions against Zimbabwe.

Such an opportunity, he added, came to being when incumbent President Emerson Mnangagwa toppled Robert Mugabe through a bloodless coup.

"President Mugabe was characterised as the main problem and was removed through a coup d'etat in Zimbabwe," Mbalula said.

"Mnangagwa came in and still the British and the Americans are looking the other way and not coming to the party.

"What the Americans and British want in Zimbabwe is regime change. We are now faced with Zimbabweans crossing to South Africa because in Zimbabwe there is no bread.

"The whole of Zimbabwe is now [living] in South Africa. They are working here as domestic workers while being well-educated, because Mugabe educated his people.

"Lift the sanctions in Zimbabwe then we will not have a problem of Zimbabweans coming to our country. The British and Americans still insist on regime change because they do not care."

In Mbalula's view, the economic wheels came off when its deceased former president embarked on land grabs in retaliation of the UK reneging on the Lancaster Agreement to fund land reform in the country.

The move, said Mbalula, created the "biggest pretext to attack Zimbabwe" by the British and American governments to advance their regime-change agenda.

He further said he is not worried about the potential of a diplomatic row between South Africa and the US and UK, noting that all he is saying is to promote the country's sovereign independence, which he stressed that it is a foreign concept to the UK and the US.

"The fundamental issue we are raising is a political matter that faces us at an ideological level which we differ with American governments in terms of their approach to Zimbabwe. We do not subscribe to that and that does not risk a diplomatic fallout.

"To say we do not agree with another government's approach in terms of regime change which impoverishes countries and undermines the sovereignty of nation states, and the practical example of that is Zimbabwe.

"We have stated that over and over again, and if it means we must take to the streets, we will do that to show our solidarity with the people of Zimbabwe on the issue of sanctions."

Mbalula said the US's "policy of regime change", which has also brought Iraq, Cuba and Libya to their knees, must be called out for what it is, because it has not worked everywhere they tried their luck.

Source - Sunday World

Must Read

Zimbabwe-born nurse found dead in the UK

5 hrs ago | 918 Views

Zimbabwean gospel star Everton Mlalazi shares much-needed message of hope with SA

5 hrs ago | 111 Views

Zimbabwe-born star teams up with Morgan Freeman on new Muhammad Ali TV series

5 hrs ago | 266 Views

Zimbabwean man gets 15 years in jail for copper cable theft in SA

5 hrs ago | 215 Views

Mnangagwa worries over state of business as elections loom

5 hrs ago | 359 Views

Zimbabwe govt sued over sex toys ban

5 hrs ago | 338 Views

Zanu-PF abusing power of incumbency

5 hrs ago | 70 Views

Spirit medium vs police: A clash of beliefs at Wenimbi Dam

5 hrs ago | 205 Views

Ex-CIO in court for rape

5 hrs ago | 220 Views

Suspected fraudster's bail revocation ruling deferred to Monday

5 hrs ago | 35 Views

Bogus agents defraud nurse aides of US$36 000

5 hrs ago | 81 Views

Zanu-PF sets guidelines for primary elections

5 hrs ago | 86 Views

Mnangagwa slams bullying in schools

5 hrs ago | 82 Views

The mountain is high

5 hrs ago | 58 Views

City Parking gives grace period, steep fine remains

5 hrs ago | 62 Views

Mnangagwa salutes private sector

5 hrs ago | 48 Views

'Mnangagwa is panicking'

16 hrs ago | 1574 Views

Chamisa's CCC urged to employ 'guerilla' tactics

16 hrs ago | 670 Views

Mnangagwa assures business operators of his government's protection from potential losses

16 hrs ago | 264 Views

Car plunges into river, 1 dead

16 hrs ago | 590 Views

Bride goes missing days before wedding

16 hrs ago | 774 Views

ZANU PF vice chairman steals fertilizer

19 hrs ago | 891 Views

Man rapes mother's cow

21 hrs ago | 1067 Views

Hungry man stones friend over sadza

10 Mar 2023 at 11:45hrs | 844 Views

Stanbic spearheads hockey tournament donations

10 Mar 2023 at 09:39hrs | 139 Views

Underperforming ANC hell bent on stopping regime change in Zimbabwe; it's fiddler crab strategy

10 Mar 2023 at 07:33hrs | 1591 Views

Benefits of doing an indigenious Business

10 Mar 2023 at 07:30hrs | 340 Views

Zimstat boss grabs agency vehicles, awards self undue allowances

10 Mar 2023 at 06:33hrs | 1105 Views

'Divorce 'good news' for Bona Mugabe,' says Temba Mliswa

10 Mar 2023 at 05:38hrs | 4159 Views

Chamisa ready to step down from CCC leadership?

10 Mar 2023 at 05:30hrs | 3683 Views

Girl jumps off kidnapper's speeding vehicle

10 Mar 2023 at 05:23hrs | 1777 Views

TTI, BCC making 'super profits' from parking system deal

10 Mar 2023 at 05:22hrs | 571 Views

Return of Madlela Skhobokhobo

10 Mar 2023 at 05:22hrs | 430 Views

Priest in soup over missing hospital funds

10 Mar 2023 at 05:22hrs | 589 Views

Dzamara's wife demands answers 8 years on

10 Mar 2023 at 05:21hrs | 450 Views

Zimsec announces interbank-indexed exam fees

10 Mar 2023 at 05:21hrs | 370 Views

Lobels Biscuits chief in dock for rape, sexual harassment

10 Mar 2023 at 05:21hrs | 894 Views

Seed Co boss, mistress deny fraud charge

10 Mar 2023 at 05:20hrs | 333 Views

Understanding the collapse of Zimbabwe

10 Mar 2023 at 05:20hrs | 465 Views

We must create the Zimbabwe we truly want

10 Mar 2023 at 05:20hrs | 143 Views

$20 Zimdollar notes rejected by traders

10 Mar 2023 at 05:19hrs | 458 Views

Married men drive illegal abortion stats

10 Mar 2023 at 05:19hrs | 314 Views

Bullying leads to suicide

10 Mar 2023 at 05:19hrs | 434 Views

Plumtree gives residents water meter ultimatum

10 Mar 2023 at 05:18hrs | 117 Views

Duty reprieve for vehicle assembly factories

10 Mar 2023 at 05:18hrs | 262 Views

Zimbabwe-based NGOs in panic mode

10 Mar 2023 at 05:17hrs | 276 Views

Zanu-PF primary elections date set

10 Mar 2023 at 05:17hrs | 219 Views

Huge outcry over CCC led city vehicle clamping fine

10 Mar 2023 at 05:16hrs | 234 Views

Air Zimbabwe clears IATA arrears

10 Mar 2023 at 05:16hrs | 157 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days