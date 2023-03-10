Zimbabwean gospel star Everton Mlalazi shares much-needed message of hope with SA

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A post-pandemic world seems to be dominated by bad news and despair. This is why Zimbabwean gospel star Everton Mlalazi feels the message of hope is essential and why he's ready to spread the gospel through song."When you listen to my music, you'll find that the theme in there is worship, where I just want to thank God for who he has been in my life," Everton told TshisaLIVE.Everton credits God for showing up in his life whenever he thought all had failed. The testimony of hope is the golden thread of his music, and latest single Nomakunje, which features five-time Grammy winners Ladysmith Black Mambazo, is right on theme."My upbringing is the reason I work so hard … It wasn't easy. However, in all those difficult times, I have seen the grace of God, and that is the message I want to share."The Zimbabwean singer says the message of hope is one people must never tireof sharing or receiving, especially when it seems tough times keep getting tougher.Listen to his song below:Everton is married to Gamuchirai Mlalazi, and the couple is blessed with two daughters Natasha and Keisha, who are part of the reason he lives in hope.The singer quotes one of his favourite Bible scriptures from Psalm 23:4: "Even though I walk through the deep, sunless valley of the shadow of death, I will fear or dread no evil, for You are with me: Your rod to protect and your staff to guide, they comfort me."Having broken into the industry as the lead singer for gospel group The Vine, Everton has heeded his calling to honour his ministry by pursuing a solo career, and he's certain the time is ripe for the message of hope God laid in his heart."My story is interesting because I was very comfortable leading my group, The Vine. We were working on a project which was our second recording in 2020 when Covid-19 hit. So I was home the whole time, and that's when I started working on a few songs. The first song I did was a cover of Andrae Crouch's Jesus Is The Answer," Everton said.The musician recorded the vocals at his house and did the rest of the processes virtually thanks to the pandemic, but the song was done and received a lot of love.It was a matter of right timing because giving people a place to seek answers in the face of extreme difficulties helped the song resonate with people on a level he couldn't have envisioned. The song was then followed by an original song, Uyingcwele, which saw people encourage him to pursue a solo career.The singer-songwriter has already collaborated with SA gospel heavyweights such as Bishop Benjamin Dube and Xolly Mncwango.When he's not in studio, Everton works as a financial consultant in structured finance, having studied statistics before doing a masters in development finance.Already spread thin, the singer had to make music a family affair for it to work."My wife became my manager because I wanted us to be together, to spend time together while I work on the music. The beauty about it is that she plans my time, knowing that she's gonna fit herself in," Everton laughs.Everton was born in Harare, and while it's easy to focus on the hardships he's endured, Everton says his calling is aligned to give people hope. His core message is to reassure listeners that "if God did it for me, he will do it for you".