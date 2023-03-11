Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Bulawayo runs out of refuse disposal space

by Staff Reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
BULAWAYO residents could be faced with a possible health hazard after it emerged that the city's only landfill site in Richmond suburb has run out of refuse disposal space.

This comes at a time the local authority is already at sixes and sevens over dealing with the accumulating waste, especially in the Central Business District (CBD). The development means that BCC won't have any place to dispose of its waste once they collect it.

According to the latest council report, the local authority is failing to excavate more waste disposal space as there was no machinery to carry out the work.

"There was no machinery at the landfill resulting in unsatisfactory landfill maintenance. Disposal space had run out as there was no machinery to create one. The plant was likely to be functional towards the end of February.

"The matter was considered and discussion commenced. In the report Councillor Lilian Mlilo observed that 38 illegal dump hotspots had been identified. Clearing of refuse in these hotspots had begun. Once the refuse was cleared council needed to maintain those areas and keep them clean.

There was a need for councillors to have a strategy on how to deal with illegal dumping," reads the report.

Meanwhile, the vehicle situation within the local authority continues to impede service delivery amid revelations that at one point the city had to make do with just nine refuse compactors to service the entire city.

"At least 17 breakdowns and 30 punctures were reported during the month that ensured that an average of nine refuse compactors were available daily for refuse collections. These were not able to adequately service all areas, particularly shopping centres.

"Supervisory vehicles remained insufficient as there were 10 supervisors sharing three vehicles that frequently broke down. This had severely crippled the supervision of cleansing activities. There was need for the section to be capacitated with supervisory vehicles," reads the report.

The local authority further revealed that there was an urgent need to procure additional refuse compactors as the city was growing and so did the number of illegal activities which brought along increased waste volumes.

"The situation was compounded by the refuse removal fleet that was aging and thus frequently breaks down. Refuse compactors were last procured more than five years ago when according to the Transport Policy every year at least one refuse compactor was meant to be procured," reads the report.

Meanwhile, BCC has started carrying out night-time enforcement activities targeting illegal dumping hotspots where they impounded a number of scotch carts.

"The department carried out night-time enforcement activities around the Eveline High School dumping hotspot (Samuel Parirenyatwa and 4th Avenue). Fourteen scotch-carts and one wheelie bin were impounded for dumping waste around that area. The scotch-carts were hired by shops and vendors along 5th Avenue.

"Presently, there was only one team of Enhanced Enforcement and Compliance (EEC) Unit hence the number of hotspots that could be monitored was limited. Forty-seven deposit fines were issued for illegal dumping during the month of January and 19 had been paid by 30 January while 28 remain unpaid. Of the 14 scotch carts that were impounded, six had paid the fine and had been released to their owners. Eight were still impounded," reads the report.



Source - The Sunday News

Must Read

Chiwenga will never rule Zimbabwe while Karangas watch

1 hr ago | 363 Views

WATCH: SA Rapper 'Costa Titch' collapses on stage, dies

2 hrs ago | 194 Views

Zimbabwe facing Fifa expulsion?

2 hrs ago | 224 Views

Expel bullies from schools, says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 273 Views

LITHIUM is fast becoming the new resource curse in Zimbabwe.

3 hrs ago | 209 Views

Mangudya warns against forex loans

3 hrs ago | 377 Views

'West should have lifted sanctions after 2017 coup!' ANC maintains. Nonsense, Zimbabwe was and remain a pariah state.

12 hrs ago | 531 Views

Mine dispute sucks in top cop, Zanu PF

13 hrs ago | 187 Views

What balance and fairness can one truly give a wicked cruel government?

15 hrs ago | 273 Views

Zimbabwe-born nurse found dead in the UK

11 Mar 2023 at 06:53hrs | 2868 Views

Zimbabwean gospel star Everton Mlalazi shares much-needed message of hope with SA

11 Mar 2023 at 06:52hrs | 449 Views

Zimbabwe-born star teams up with Morgan Freeman on new Muhammad Ali TV series

11 Mar 2023 at 06:50hrs | 712 Views

Regime-change agenda continues to cripple Zimbabwe, says Fikile Mbalula

11 Mar 2023 at 06:41hrs | 2915 Views

Zimbabwean man gets 15 years in jail for copper cable theft in SA

11 Mar 2023 at 06:40hrs | 502 Views

Mnangagwa worries over state of business as elections loom

11 Mar 2023 at 06:38hrs | 871 Views

Zimbabwe govt sued over sex toys ban

11 Mar 2023 at 06:38hrs | 884 Views

Zanu-PF abusing power of incumbency

11 Mar 2023 at 06:37hrs | 207 Views

Spirit medium vs police: A clash of beliefs at Wenimbi Dam

11 Mar 2023 at 06:37hrs | 556 Views

Ex-CIO in court for rape

11 Mar 2023 at 06:37hrs | 627 Views

Suspected fraudster's bail revocation ruling deferred to Monday

11 Mar 2023 at 06:36hrs | 122 Views

Bogus agents defraud nurse aides of US$36 000

11 Mar 2023 at 06:36hrs | 227 Views

Zanu-PF sets guidelines for primary elections

11 Mar 2023 at 06:36hrs | 194 Views

Mnangagwa slams bullying in schools

11 Mar 2023 at 06:35hrs | 131 Views

The mountain is high

11 Mar 2023 at 06:35hrs | 185 Views

City Parking gives grace period, steep fine remains

11 Mar 2023 at 06:34hrs | 150 Views

Mnangagwa salutes private sector

11 Mar 2023 at 06:33hrs | 86 Views

'Mnangagwa is panicking'

10 Mar 2023 at 19:54hrs | 2030 Views

Chamisa's CCC urged to employ 'guerilla' tactics

10 Mar 2023 at 19:39hrs | 782 Views

Mnangagwa assures business operators of his government's protection from potential losses

10 Mar 2023 at 19:39hrs | 309 Views

Car plunges into river, 1 dead

10 Mar 2023 at 19:38hrs | 675 Views

Bride goes missing days before wedding

10 Mar 2023 at 19:38hrs | 920 Views

ZANU PF vice chairman steals fertilizer

10 Mar 2023 at 17:19hrs | 1004 Views

Man rapes mother's cow

10 Mar 2023 at 15:13hrs | 1180 Views

Hungry man stones friend over sadza

10 Mar 2023 at 11:45hrs | 901 Views

Stanbic spearheads hockey tournament donations

10 Mar 2023 at 09:39hrs | 142 Views

Underperforming ANC hell bent on stopping regime change in Zimbabwe; it's fiddler crab strategy

10 Mar 2023 at 07:33hrs | 1736 Views

Benefits of doing an indigenious Business

10 Mar 2023 at 07:30hrs | 358 Views

Zimstat boss grabs agency vehicles, awards self undue allowances

10 Mar 2023 at 06:33hrs | 1138 Views

'Divorce 'good news' for Bona Mugabe,' says Temba Mliswa

10 Mar 2023 at 05:38hrs | 4536 Views

Chamisa ready to step down from CCC leadership?

10 Mar 2023 at 05:30hrs | 4038 Views

Girl jumps off kidnapper's speeding vehicle

10 Mar 2023 at 05:23hrs | 1861 Views

TTI, BCC making 'super profits' from parking system deal

10 Mar 2023 at 05:22hrs | 594 Views

Return of Madlela Skhobokhobo

10 Mar 2023 at 05:22hrs | 443 Views

Priest in soup over missing hospital funds

10 Mar 2023 at 05:22hrs | 614 Views

Dzamara's wife demands answers 8 years on

10 Mar 2023 at 05:21hrs | 477 Views

Zimsec announces interbank-indexed exam fees

10 Mar 2023 at 05:21hrs | 385 Views

Lobels Biscuits chief in dock for rape, sexual harassment

10 Mar 2023 at 05:21hrs | 947 Views

Seed Co boss, mistress deny fraud charge

10 Mar 2023 at 05:20hrs | 357 Views

Understanding the collapse of Zimbabwe

10 Mar 2023 at 05:20hrs | 584 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days