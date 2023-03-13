Mnangagwa in Bulawayo for chiefs conference

News / Local

by Staff reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has arrived in Bulawayo ahead of tomorrow's official opening of the National Chiefs Conference.President, who was accompanied by officials from his office when he landed at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport aboard an Air Zimbabwe plane at 4.18pm.He was welcomed by Local Government Minister July Moyo, Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube, Industry and Commerce Deputy Minister Raj Modi, Zanu-PF Bulawayo chairman Jabulani Sibanda, and service chiefs among other senior Government officials.