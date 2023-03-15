Latest News Editor's Choice


Woman found dead in church

The body of a 34-year-old woman believed to have been assaulted and strangled was last Wednesday found in a prayer room at a church in Beitbridge.

Investigations revealed that the woman had gone to the church to seek spiritual assistance when she was allegedly murdered.

Results of a post-mortem conducted this week revealed that the woman died due to cephalic contusion, cranial trauma and assault.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

"The ZRP is investigating a murder case where a 34-year-old woman was found dead in a prayer room at a church in Beitbridge on March 8, 2023.

"The victim had visited the church to seek spiritual assistance. The body was referred to United Bulawayo Hospitals for post-mortem, and the results revealed that the victim died due to Cephalic contusion, Cranial trauma and assault," he said.

In another case, police are investigating a murder case that occurred on Wednesday at Overspill Shopping Centre in Epworth, where Taurai Murungweni (34) died after being assaulted by a mob on allegations of theft of a gas cylinder.

Police are also investigating a fatal road traffic accident that occurred yesterday in Harare, along Seke Road, opposite Empowerment Ministries,  at around 8.50pm, where an unknown man aged about 35 to 40 years was hit by a motorist who was driving a Nissan Caravan while crossing the road.

The victim died on the spot.

Police are appealing for those missing relatives to visit Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals mortuary and assist with the identification of the victim.

