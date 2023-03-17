Mudzuri's suspension overturned by High Court

News / Local

by Staff reporter

FIVE MDC-T officials including deputy president Elias Mudzuri have had their purported expulsion by the Douglas Mwonzora-led party overturned by the High CourtAccording to party chairperson Solomon Chikohwero the five party members violated their constitution by engaging in activities that are in breach ahead of last month's elective congress.The move to suspend the senior members is viewed by the party's insiders as an attempt by Mwonzora to tighten his grip on power after a controversial election as the leader at December congress.Mwonzora headed to congress unopposed blocking Marara and Mudzuri who had ambitions to take the reigns. The congress was then marred by violence.This prompted Marara to approach the courts to stop it citing undemocratic activities in its build up. His application was thrown out.MDC has been in turbulence since the death of founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai resulting in splits.