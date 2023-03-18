Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Hwange FC forced to find new home in Bulawayo

by Staff reporter
18 Mar 2023 at 06:35hrs | Views
FOR the first time, Hwange FC will not play home matches at the Colliery Stadium.

Founded in 1940, Hwange FC is not just a football team to the people of the coal mining town in Matabeleland North Province.

It's a way of life, a culture, a team that is in the hearts of the local people.

The Colliery Stadium has not been homologated — football language for approval by the authorities as a venue for topflight football — meaning the team will have to travel to Bulawayo for their home matches.

Stanley Chirwa, a Hwange FC fan for the last four decades, still can't come to terms with the idea of watching Chipangano in Bulawayo — over 350 kilometres from Hwange town — when he could have just walked from his home to the Colliery Stadium.

"I worked for Hwange Colliery for 30 years, made a life for myself and my family here so naturally supporting Hwange Football Club is second nature to me. I still can't understand why the team has to go all the way to Bulawayo to play home matches instead of the Colliery Stadium. What is it that is now wrong with the Colliery Stadium that the team can't play here in Hwange?" asked Chirwa.

According to the Zifa Grounds Committee, the Colliery Stadium's dressing rooms, toilets, technical teams sitting areas must be fixed in order for the stadium to play host to Premier Soccer League matches.

Until all the above-mentioned issues are sorted out, Hwange FC will play all their home matches in Bulawayo starting with their first match of the 2023 season against Dynamos at Barbourfields Stadium on Saturday.

Hwange FC is not alone in playing home matches away from home.

The Premier Soccer League has been forced to cram four matches at the National Sports Stadium (NSS) in three days as the eagerly-awaited 2023 soccer season kicks off this weekend.

There is a stadium crisis in the country.

The situation is worsened by the delay in the completion of renovations at Rufaro Stadium in the capital as well as Bata Stadium in Gweru, which is new boys Sheasham's home ground.

Another PSL debutant, Simba Bhora are also trying to get Wadzanai Stadium in Shamva up to the required standards so that they can play their home matches there.

But in the meantime, they will play their home matches at the National Sports Stadium, while Sheasham will be FC Platinum's tenants at Mandava.

On Saturday, Simba Bhora entertain league champions FC Platinum at the NSS which will also play host to Caps United and Manica Diamonds on Sunday.

Only six stadia, the NSS, Barbourfields, Luveve, Mandava, Baobab and Gibbo have been cleared by the First Instance Body (FIB) for the 18-team league, with Harare alone having six teams — Dynamos, Caps United, Herentals, Yadah, Cranborne Bullets and Black Rhinos — to use one stadium.

"Harare is a big headache. There is congestion there; one stadium with six clubs, but if you look at the fixtures it's three teams; but, hopefully, Simba (Bhora) will find another venue. ZPC Kariba, there is indication that they are working on what was pointed out to be defects by the FIB," said PSL chief executive officer Kennedy Ndebele.

Source - B-Metro

Comments

Pumula south house for sale


Must Read

Cyril Ramaphosa's real surmame revealed

4 mins ago | 8 Views

Worldremit Partners Zimachievers as Nominees Announced

8 mins ago | 2 Views

Rival suitor killed in love triangle

42 mins ago | 37 Views

ZEC reassures aspiring voters

42 mins ago | 7 Views

BCC mourns Alderman Ncube

46 mins ago | 49 Views

Vote candidates with solutions for Gukurahundi, says Chief Mathema

47 mins ago | 35 Views

Biker arrested over fake Zimbabwe licence in South Africa

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

Mnangagwa makes fresh appointments

2 hrs ago | 386 Views

Wankie battle stalwart dies

5 hrs ago | 565 Views

Zanu-PF candidates challenged to mobilise voters for the general elections

5 hrs ago | 139 Views

Zanu-PF perfects vote-buying tactics

5 hrs ago | 286 Views

Mwonzora's election lawsuit dishonest

5 hrs ago | 406 Views

Zimbabwe parliament built on private land

5 hrs ago | 756 Views

Rushwaya demands lithium ban lifting

5 hrs ago | 458 Views

Mnangagwa preside over Zimbabwe implosion

5 hrs ago | 197 Views

ConCourt blocks bid to trash Zimbabwe's delimitation report

5 hrs ago | 202 Views

Putin-Xi meeting kicks off in Moscow

6 hrs ago | 126 Views

EFF shutdown knocks the rand

6 hrs ago | 901 Views

Malema holds 'the most successful shutdown ever in the history of struggle in SA'

7 hrs ago | 1568 Views

Moscow opens criminal case over Putin warrant

7 hrs ago | 404 Views

Missing ZANU PF MP dupes mourners

7 hrs ago | 772 Views

Tenant kills landlord for evicting him

7 hrs ago | 561 Views

Girl kidnapped, drugged and dumped at cemetery

7 hrs ago | 353 Views

Zimbabwean family in mourning as teenage son stabbed to death at Leeds house party

9 hrs ago | 704 Views

Zimbabweans storm consulate office in Cape Town

9 hrs ago | 555 Views

Biti's judgement not ready

9 hrs ago | 238 Views

Xi Jinping arrives in Moscow

9 hrs ago | 434 Views

Zimbabwe tollgate fees go up today

10 hrs ago | 988 Views

Teen dies in mine shaft

10 hrs ago | 240 Views

WATCH: Chamisa, Mnangagwa must have tea together

11 hrs ago | 1174 Views

Kenya President Ruto meets Zimbabwean envoy

11 hrs ago | 369 Views

US Afghanistan spies enter Zimbabwe to fight for asylum in South Africa

11 hrs ago | 858 Views

Donkey-drawn carts ply Zimbabwe's abandoned remote routes?

11 hrs ago | 349 Views

Zimbabwe opposition facing worst-ever defeat in upcoming elections

11 hrs ago | 738 Views

Mr. President, Zimbabweans don't care about your 'critical pronouncements' as long as we're hungry and poor!

11 hrs ago | 233 Views

'Forget elections, go out in the street!' argue Mapfumo. Protesting what? It's CCC who is hell bent in participating in flawed e

11 hrs ago | 266 Views

Zimbabwe in desperate need of national leaders not Mafia bosses and gang leaders!

11 hrs ago | 167 Views

Mnangagwa has failed the youths, through Mutoriro and Kambwa

11 hrs ago | 139 Views

Chamisa says he will score without looking at the gate

13 hrs ago | 1203 Views

Mnangagwa sets tough conditions for poll observers

13 hrs ago | 1012 Views

JZ Moyo's younger brother dies

13 hrs ago | 683 Views

2 prisoners escape, rob shop owner

13 hrs ago | 386 Views

'Vote Mnangagwa for free inputs, computers'

13 hrs ago | 207 Views

Zimbabwean consulate in Johannesburg closed during SA National Shutdown

13 hrs ago | 254 Views

Chinese embassy calls out US smear campaign

13 hrs ago | 194 Views

NGOs meet Mnangagwa over PVOs Bill

13 hrs ago | 171 Views

Fake MSU 'sex workers' on the prowl

13 hrs ago | 893 Views

Esidakeni gazetting application abandoned

13 hrs ago | 233 Views

Highlanders fires blanks

13 hrs ago | 145 Views

Mzilikazi High wins Bulawayo Public Speaking contest

13 hrs ago | 70 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days