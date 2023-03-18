Real cop nabs bogus pair

News / Local

by Staff reporter

SAMANTHA Dube (48) and Mpikelelo Ncube (40) from Bulawayo will rue the day they impersonated police officers.This was after they were arrested for instructing a woman who had given them a lift to drive to Drill Hall claiming she was under arrest for pirating.The pair flashed an old disfigured police identity card with no police force number and told the 54-year-old woman that she was under arrest."The woman tried to reason with them telling them that she was not pirating but they insisted that she was and she had to drive to Drill Hall," said the source.The woman in question requested to leave something for her child at Robert Tredgold Primary School and that's when their luck ran out."While the woman was driving to Robert Tredgold Primary School she met her friend who is a police officer and stationed at Bulawayo Central Police Station."She stopped her car and told her friend that she was under arrest for pirating. Her friend quizzed Dube and Ncube and discovered that they were not police officers leading to their arrest," said the source.Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident."We urge members of the public to be wary of bogus police officers. The image of police officers is tarnished by some members of the public who extort money from unsuspecting members of the public masquerading as police officers," he said.