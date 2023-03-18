Sex worker lies 'rape'

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A SELF-PROCLAIMED sex worker Princess Nyathi (26) fumed after her client whom she claimed had paid little money for a short-time failed to stick to the terms of the contract.Princess alleged that she was hired for a short time sex session by Takunda Dube (22) from Nkulumane suburb.She claimed Dube had US$5 and wanted to have a quickie with her but his money was not enough as she was charging US$10 for a short-time.Dube was reported to have pleaded with Princess to take the US$5.Princess claimed she finally agreed to his plea and accepted the money on condition that he was going to withdraw before climaxing.During the act Dube was alleged to have failed to withdraw and that is reported to have angered Princess who then demanded a top-up from him.Princess further claimed that after the act she went outside and when she returned her USS20 was missing. When she questioned Dube, she claimed he attacked her.Princess went and reported the matter to the police leading to Dube's arrest.Dube appeared before Bulawayo regional magistrate Dambudzo Malunga facing two counts of theft and rape.He pleaded not guilty to both charges.He was acquitted after a full trial as the State failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt that Dube committed the two alleged offences.Constance Mathaba represented the State.