Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Journalists target Uzumba-Maramba-Pfungwe

by Staff reporter
18 Mar 2023 at 06:55hrs | Views
Uzumba is one of the most talked about constituencies in Zimbabwe's political history.

Just like its neighbouring Maramba constituency, also known as Maramba-Pfungwe, Uzumba is popularly known for recording the highest numbers of voters for the Zanu-PF party in every election since the turn of the millennium.

Being entirely rural, the opposition has been failing to secure meaningful votes judging by the last two poll results.

During the vote counting process, political enthusiasts usually wait for Uzumba constituency results to provide the swing votes for the ruling party.

Incumbent legislator Simbaneuta Mudarikwa, has been representing Zanu-PF for the past three elections.

He is contesting again in the yet to be held party primary elections as he seeks to retain the seat.

Other potential contestants include journalist Fagio Marowa and businessman Wiriranai Muchemwa.

Of late, Uzumba has been a hunting ground for media personnel contesting on Zanu-PF ticket to lead one of the most strategic constituencies politically.

Winning the Zanu-PF primary election in the constituency is an automatic entry into parliament judging by previous election trends in the constituency.

Before Marowa, Radio Zimbabwe presenter Richmond Siyakurima tried his luck in 2018 but got a rude awakening and lost dismally to Mudarikwa.

Ironically, Mudarikwa sits on the Media, Information and Broadcasting parliamentary portfolio committee.

"Journalists and radio presenters mistake their popularity for politics. Being known nationally or having a lot of followers doesn't correspond to being famous politically," said a top Zanu-PF official in Uzumba who refused to be named.

Siyakurima boasts of a huge listenership in his home area on the national radio station.

Both Siyakurima and Marowa hail from the area with the latter currently being Ward 14 incumbent councillor.

Mudarikwa yesterday confirmed that he will be contesting against Siyakurima and Marowa in the party internal elections.

"We are in the constituency and we have media people like Marowa and Siyakurima already on the ground," he said.

Siyakurima popularly known as Chikomba, is contesting for the second time in the primary elections.

Efforts to get comments from both Siyakurima and Marowa were fruitless as their mobile phones were not reachable.

Uzumba constituency leads in Mashonaland East Province in as far as social development is concerned.

All of its wards have a clinic and boast of having a number of Advanced Level schools.

The constituency also boasts of the state of the art Nhakiwa Vocational Training Centre that is fully operational. With Uzumba being the pinpoint of local politics, will a journalist be elected as its representative?

With the constituency being home to top musicians Jah Prayzah and Andy Muridzo, maybe one day they will decide to join politics in their home area.

Only time will tell.

Source - newsday zimbabawe

Comments

Pumula south house for sale


Must Read

Cyril Ramaphosa's real surmame revealed

25 mins ago | 86 Views

Worldremit Partners Zimachievers as Nominees Announced

29 mins ago | 12 Views

Rival suitor killed in love triangle

1 hr ago | 75 Views

ZEC reassures aspiring voters

1 hr ago | 17 Views

BCC mourns Alderman Ncube

1 hr ago | 78 Views

Vote candidates with solutions for Gukurahundi, says Chief Mathema

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Biker arrested over fake Zimbabwe licence in South Africa

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

Mnangagwa makes fresh appointments

2 hrs ago | 431 Views

Wankie battle stalwart dies

6 hrs ago | 577 Views

Zanu-PF candidates challenged to mobilise voters for the general elections

6 hrs ago | 142 Views

Zanu-PF perfects vote-buying tactics

6 hrs ago | 288 Views

Mwonzora's election lawsuit dishonest

6 hrs ago | 414 Views

Zimbabwe parliament built on private land

6 hrs ago | 780 Views

Rushwaya demands lithium ban lifting

6 hrs ago | 488 Views

Mnangagwa preside over Zimbabwe implosion

6 hrs ago | 210 Views

ConCourt blocks bid to trash Zimbabwe's delimitation report

6 hrs ago | 208 Views

Putin-Xi meeting kicks off in Moscow

6 hrs ago | 129 Views

EFF shutdown knocks the rand

6 hrs ago | 922 Views

Malema holds 'the most successful shutdown ever in the history of struggle in SA'

7 hrs ago | 1601 Views

Moscow opens criminal case over Putin warrant

7 hrs ago | 409 Views

Missing ZANU PF MP dupes mourners

7 hrs ago | 784 Views

Tenant kills landlord for evicting him

8 hrs ago | 568 Views

Girl kidnapped, drugged and dumped at cemetery

8 hrs ago | 356 Views

Zimbabwean family in mourning as teenage son stabbed to death at Leeds house party

9 hrs ago | 707 Views

Zimbabweans storm consulate office in Cape Town

9 hrs ago | 558 Views

Biti's judgement not ready

9 hrs ago | 239 Views

Xi Jinping arrives in Moscow

9 hrs ago | 437 Views

Zimbabwe tollgate fees go up today

10 hrs ago | 998 Views

Teen dies in mine shaft

10 hrs ago | 241 Views

WATCH: Chamisa, Mnangagwa must have tea together

11 hrs ago | 1191 Views

Kenya President Ruto meets Zimbabwean envoy

11 hrs ago | 373 Views

US Afghanistan spies enter Zimbabwe to fight for asylum in South Africa

11 hrs ago | 868 Views

Donkey-drawn carts ply Zimbabwe's abandoned remote routes?

11 hrs ago | 376 Views

Zimbabwe opposition facing worst-ever defeat in upcoming elections

11 hrs ago | 740 Views

Mr. President, Zimbabweans don't care about your 'critical pronouncements' as long as we're hungry and poor!

11 hrs ago | 234 Views

'Forget elections, go out in the street!' argue Mapfumo. Protesting what? It's CCC who is hell bent in participating in flawed e

11 hrs ago | 266 Views

Zimbabwe in desperate need of national leaders not Mafia bosses and gang leaders!

12 hrs ago | 167 Views

Mnangagwa has failed the youths, through Mutoriro and Kambwa

12 hrs ago | 140 Views

Chamisa says he will score without looking at the gate

13 hrs ago | 1210 Views

Mnangagwa sets tough conditions for poll observers

13 hrs ago | 1014 Views

JZ Moyo's younger brother dies

13 hrs ago | 684 Views

2 prisoners escape, rob shop owner

13 hrs ago | 386 Views

'Vote Mnangagwa for free inputs, computers'

13 hrs ago | 209 Views

Zimbabwean consulate in Johannesburg closed during SA National Shutdown

13 hrs ago | 254 Views

Chinese embassy calls out US smear campaign

13 hrs ago | 194 Views

NGOs meet Mnangagwa over PVOs Bill

13 hrs ago | 171 Views

Fake MSU 'sex workers' on the prowl

13 hrs ago | 896 Views

Esidakeni gazetting application abandoned

13 hrs ago | 235 Views

Highlanders fires blanks

13 hrs ago | 145 Views

Mzilikazi High wins Bulawayo Public Speaking contest

13 hrs ago | 71 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days