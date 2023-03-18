Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Prophet Andby defends bizarre Mnangagwa 'prophesy'

by Staff reporter
18 Mar 2023 at 07:44hrs | Views
Zanu-PF linked Andby Makururu has defended his bizarre ‘prophesy' that people who vote for Zanu-PF and President Emmerson Mnangagwa will live longer.

Makururu of the Johanne WeChishanu weAfrica has claimed that God will grant 15 more years of life to people who will vote for Mnangagwa.

In a video circulating on social media Makururu claims to have had a conversion with the Holy Spirit regarding Zimbabwe's forthcoming elections.

He made the remarks while addressing hundreds of his church followers in Zimunya Township in Mutare last week where he was celebrating his birthday.

"On the issue of 15 years, I was talking to people who I was praying with and those who know God and Jesus. It is even in the Bible to respect your mother and father so that your years on earth will be increased, this is the same when respecting our government," Makururu told NewsDay Weekender.

Makururu recently met Mnangagwa at the State House.

His remarks were heavily criticised as blasphemous.

Mnangagwa has been visiting apostolic sects seeking votes for his re-election bid.

"It is even in the bible that we should respect our government, not opposition. Churches should come in the open to support their government, especially the indigenous churches," Makururu said.

 "The moment you respect your government, you will have peace in the country and things will be flowing and your years will be added."

According to the cleric, Mnangagwa is assured of thousands of votes from his church.

"The people I command respect our government and the ruling party, now we are going to the elections there is need to respect our leaders and government," he added.

"As church leaders we are praying for our country so that we have peaceful elections and I am going around the country preaching about unity in the country."

Source - newsday zimbabawe

Comments

Pumula south house for sale


Must Read

Cyril Ramaphosa's real surmame revealed

4 mins ago | 8 Views

Worldremit Partners Zimachievers as Nominees Announced

8 mins ago | 2 Views

Rival suitor killed in love triangle

42 mins ago | 37 Views

ZEC reassures aspiring voters

42 mins ago | 7 Views

BCC mourns Alderman Ncube

46 mins ago | 49 Views

Vote candidates with solutions for Gukurahundi, says Chief Mathema

47 mins ago | 35 Views

Biker arrested over fake Zimbabwe licence in South Africa

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

Mnangagwa makes fresh appointments

2 hrs ago | 386 Views

Wankie battle stalwart dies

5 hrs ago | 565 Views

Zanu-PF candidates challenged to mobilise voters for the general elections

5 hrs ago | 139 Views

Zanu-PF perfects vote-buying tactics

5 hrs ago | 286 Views

Mwonzora's election lawsuit dishonest

5 hrs ago | 406 Views

Zimbabwe parliament built on private land

5 hrs ago | 756 Views

Rushwaya demands lithium ban lifting

5 hrs ago | 458 Views

Mnangagwa preside over Zimbabwe implosion

5 hrs ago | 197 Views

ConCourt blocks bid to trash Zimbabwe's delimitation report

5 hrs ago | 202 Views

Putin-Xi meeting kicks off in Moscow

6 hrs ago | 126 Views

EFF shutdown knocks the rand

6 hrs ago | 901 Views

Malema holds 'the most successful shutdown ever in the history of struggle in SA'

7 hrs ago | 1568 Views

Moscow opens criminal case over Putin warrant

7 hrs ago | 404 Views

Missing ZANU PF MP dupes mourners

7 hrs ago | 772 Views

Tenant kills landlord for evicting him

7 hrs ago | 561 Views

Girl kidnapped, drugged and dumped at cemetery

7 hrs ago | 353 Views

Zimbabwean family in mourning as teenage son stabbed to death at Leeds house party

9 hrs ago | 704 Views

Zimbabweans storm consulate office in Cape Town

9 hrs ago | 555 Views

Biti's judgement not ready

9 hrs ago | 238 Views

Xi Jinping arrives in Moscow

9 hrs ago | 434 Views

Zimbabwe tollgate fees go up today

10 hrs ago | 988 Views

Teen dies in mine shaft

10 hrs ago | 240 Views

WATCH: Chamisa, Mnangagwa must have tea together

11 hrs ago | 1174 Views

Kenya President Ruto meets Zimbabwean envoy

11 hrs ago | 369 Views

US Afghanistan spies enter Zimbabwe to fight for asylum in South Africa

11 hrs ago | 858 Views

Donkey-drawn carts ply Zimbabwe's abandoned remote routes?

11 hrs ago | 349 Views

Zimbabwe opposition facing worst-ever defeat in upcoming elections

11 hrs ago | 738 Views

Mr. President, Zimbabweans don't care about your 'critical pronouncements' as long as we're hungry and poor!

11 hrs ago | 233 Views

'Forget elections, go out in the street!' argue Mapfumo. Protesting what? It's CCC who is hell bent in participating in flawed e

11 hrs ago | 266 Views

Zimbabwe in desperate need of national leaders not Mafia bosses and gang leaders!

11 hrs ago | 167 Views

Mnangagwa has failed the youths, through Mutoriro and Kambwa

11 hrs ago | 139 Views

Chamisa says he will score without looking at the gate

13 hrs ago | 1203 Views

Mnangagwa sets tough conditions for poll observers

13 hrs ago | 1012 Views

JZ Moyo's younger brother dies

13 hrs ago | 683 Views

2 prisoners escape, rob shop owner

13 hrs ago | 386 Views

'Vote Mnangagwa for free inputs, computers'

13 hrs ago | 207 Views

Zimbabwean consulate in Johannesburg closed during SA National Shutdown

13 hrs ago | 254 Views

Chinese embassy calls out US smear campaign

13 hrs ago | 194 Views

NGOs meet Mnangagwa over PVOs Bill

13 hrs ago | 171 Views

Fake MSU 'sex workers' on the prowl

13 hrs ago | 893 Views

Esidakeni gazetting application abandoned

13 hrs ago | 233 Views

Highlanders fires blanks

13 hrs ago | 145 Views

Mzilikazi High wins Bulawayo Public Speaking contest

13 hrs ago | 70 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days