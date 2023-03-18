Zanu-PF warns old guard accused of blocking challengers in primaries

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF political commissar, Mike Bimha, has warned aspiring primary elections candidates who are using underhanded activities that they risk being ejected from pollsThis comes as party members aspiring to represent the party in councils, National Assembly and the Senate jostle in primary elections which will be held on a date to be proclaimed.Allegations have been rife that some influential members in Zanu-PF have been thwarting candidates who are aspiring to represent the party.Kazembe Kazembe, Jorum Gumbo and Owen Ncube are some of the senior members that have been accused of thwarting challenges in the primary elections.