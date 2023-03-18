Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mzembi predicts GNU post 2023 elections

by Staff reporter
18 Mar 2023 at 07:03hrs | Views
EXILED former cabinet minister Walter Mzembi has predicted dialogue and the formation of a government of national unity (GNU) after this year's general elections.

Mzembi, has been holed up in South Africa since the 2017 coup which hounded him and other members of Zanu-PF's G40 faction out of the country.

"… what I see coming (is a) constitutional stalemate which may be predicated by a defaulted Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) delimitation report if challenged. It will usher us to the next stage of political engagement and inclusive dialogue," said Mzembi.

"These are not my feelings I am expressing, I am just analysing what is going on and what can possibly happen."

The last GNU was formed in 2009 between the opposition MDCs and the ruling Zanu-PF. It was led by late former President Robert Mugabe and his nemesis, Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai until 2013 when the arrangement ended.

Mugabe and Tsvangirai's GNU paused a decade-long economic crisis that had eroded salaries and destroyed livelihoods across the country.

Source - online
More on: #Mzembi, #Gnu, #2023

Comments

Pumula south house for sale


Must Read

Cyril Ramaphosa's real surmame revealed

26 mins ago | 87 Views

Worldremit Partners Zimachievers as Nominees Announced

30 mins ago | 12 Views

Rival suitor killed in love triangle

1 hr ago | 75 Views

ZEC reassures aspiring voters

1 hr ago | 17 Views

BCC mourns Alderman Ncube

1 hr ago | 80 Views

Vote candidates with solutions for Gukurahundi, says Chief Mathema

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Biker arrested over fake Zimbabwe licence in South Africa

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

Mnangagwa makes fresh appointments

2 hrs ago | 433 Views

Wankie battle stalwart dies

6 hrs ago | 577 Views

Zanu-PF candidates challenged to mobilise voters for the general elections

6 hrs ago | 142 Views

Zanu-PF perfects vote-buying tactics

6 hrs ago | 288 Views

Mwonzora's election lawsuit dishonest

6 hrs ago | 414 Views

Zimbabwe parliament built on private land

6 hrs ago | 781 Views

Rushwaya demands lithium ban lifting

6 hrs ago | 488 Views

Mnangagwa preside over Zimbabwe implosion

6 hrs ago | 210 Views

ConCourt blocks bid to trash Zimbabwe's delimitation report

6 hrs ago | 208 Views

Putin-Xi meeting kicks off in Moscow

6 hrs ago | 129 Views

EFF shutdown knocks the rand

6 hrs ago | 923 Views

Malema holds 'the most successful shutdown ever in the history of struggle in SA'

7 hrs ago | 1603 Views

Moscow opens criminal case over Putin warrant

7 hrs ago | 409 Views

Missing ZANU PF MP dupes mourners

7 hrs ago | 784 Views

Tenant kills landlord for evicting him

8 hrs ago | 568 Views

Girl kidnapped, drugged and dumped at cemetery

8 hrs ago | 356 Views

Zimbabwean family in mourning as teenage son stabbed to death at Leeds house party

9 hrs ago | 707 Views

Zimbabweans storm consulate office in Cape Town

9 hrs ago | 558 Views

Biti's judgement not ready

9 hrs ago | 239 Views

Xi Jinping arrives in Moscow

9 hrs ago | 437 Views

Zimbabwe tollgate fees go up today

10 hrs ago | 998 Views

Teen dies in mine shaft

10 hrs ago | 241 Views

WATCH: Chamisa, Mnangagwa must have tea together

11 hrs ago | 1191 Views

Kenya President Ruto meets Zimbabwean envoy

11 hrs ago | 373 Views

US Afghanistan spies enter Zimbabwe to fight for asylum in South Africa

11 hrs ago | 868 Views

Donkey-drawn carts ply Zimbabwe's abandoned remote routes?

11 hrs ago | 376 Views

Zimbabwe opposition facing worst-ever defeat in upcoming elections

11 hrs ago | 740 Views

Mr. President, Zimbabweans don't care about your 'critical pronouncements' as long as we're hungry and poor!

11 hrs ago | 234 Views

'Forget elections, go out in the street!' argue Mapfumo. Protesting what? It's CCC who is hell bent in participating in flawed e

11 hrs ago | 266 Views

Zimbabwe in desperate need of national leaders not Mafia bosses and gang leaders!

12 hrs ago | 167 Views

Mnangagwa has failed the youths, through Mutoriro and Kambwa

12 hrs ago | 140 Views

Chamisa says he will score without looking at the gate

13 hrs ago | 1210 Views

Mnangagwa sets tough conditions for poll observers

13 hrs ago | 1014 Views

JZ Moyo's younger brother dies

13 hrs ago | 684 Views

2 prisoners escape, rob shop owner

13 hrs ago | 386 Views

'Vote Mnangagwa for free inputs, computers'

13 hrs ago | 209 Views

Zimbabwean consulate in Johannesburg closed during SA National Shutdown

13 hrs ago | 254 Views

Chinese embassy calls out US smear campaign

13 hrs ago | 194 Views

NGOs meet Mnangagwa over PVOs Bill

13 hrs ago | 171 Views

Fake MSU 'sex workers' on the prowl

13 hrs ago | 896 Views

Esidakeni gazetting application abandoned

13 hrs ago | 235 Views

Highlanders fires blanks

13 hrs ago | 145 Views

Mzilikazi High wins Bulawayo Public Speaking contest

13 hrs ago | 71 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days