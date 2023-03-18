Miners tell Gov to introduce mining as a subject

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Mberengwa-Zvishavane Miners Association has urged Government to introduce mining as a subject in primary and secondary schools.The plea was made during the 2023 Great Dyke Career Fair held at Gresham Primary School in Zvishavane on Thursday last week by the miners' association chairperson Themba Sibanda."I have been challenged by the school which has introduced hunting as a subject, why can't mining be introduced as subject so that those in trenches get the necessary knowledge at an early stage," he said.Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development professor Amon Murwira was the guest of honour.The appeal comes after Errymaple group of schools has introduced hunting as a subject. Sibanda said many youth are venturing into gold mining and there is need for students to be exposed to the mining industry as a career option.He also said that the subject will reduce mine deaths and encourage environment friendly mining methods which do not pollute the water bodies or leave open trenches.