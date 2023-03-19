Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Cannabis production doubles in Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
19 Mar 2023 at 07:45hrs | Views
THE production of industrial hemp doubled to more than 40 tonnes last year, with the country exporting about five tonnes to Switzerland.

The number of players registered with the Agricultural Marketing Authority (AMA) in the nascent sub-sector has risen to 60, from 21 in 2020.

The production and marketing of industrial hemp was legalised through promulgation of Statutory Instrument 218 of the 2020 Agricultural Marketing Authority (Industrial Hemp) Regulations.

An estimated 50 hectares is expected to be put under the crop this year, up from 24ha last season.

AMA chief executive officer Mr Clever Isaya said: "Industrial hemp farming is generating lots of interest.

"In 2020-2021, the total number of registered players stood at 21, with 13 cultivators, seven merchants and only one breeder.

"This total number of players has now tripled to 60 players, 27 cultivators, 18 merchants and 15 breeders/researchers."

Currently, two companies — African Medical Cannabis Biotech and Swiss Bioceuticals — are expressing hemp oil from the local crop.

However, the sub-sector is experiencing teething challenges such as the unavailability of local hemp varieties, lack of local internationally certified testing centres and a guaranteed local market.

A kilogramme of locally produced industrial hemp is fetching about US$10 on the Swiss market, said Mr Isaya, adding that there was need to intensify research and breeding of local hemp seed varieties to boost production.

"There is also need for the establishment of local hemp testing centres, investment in research and development, as well as processing of hemp products (hemp grain and hemp fibres) and participation at international cannabis expos for more information on markets," he said.

The Government has moved to remove industrial hemp from the list of dangerous drugs through gazetting proposed amendments to Section 155 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

Tobacco Research Board (TRB) plant breeder Dr Kumbirai Mateva said this would help increase production.

"There are indications that the legal framework is moving in a more liberal direction," he said.

"The Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Amendment Bill, 2022, is proposing the amendment of Section 155 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act to remove industrial hemp from the list of dangerous drugs.

"The bill also introduces a legal definition of industrial hemp, which is defined as a plant, Cannabis sativa L, and any part of the plant, including the seed thereof and all derivatives, extracts, cannabinoids, isomers, acids, salts and salts of isomers, whether growing or not with a delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol concentration of not more than 1 percent on a dry weight basis."

Most people, he said, confuse industrial hemp with marijuana, a psychoactive drug.

"Marijuana contains about 30 percent of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) — a psychoactive constituent of cannabis — which is considered very high, compared to industrial hemp, which has 0,3 percent THC content.

"Hemp is not intoxicating," he said.

TRB, he added, is also proposing to raise the legal THC content of industrial hemp from 0,3 to 1 percent for effective medicinal purposes.

"An increased THC level gives industrial hemp farmers greater options when selecting genetics to cultivate and allows production for a broader range of markets (that is 0 to 1 percent).

"This is particularly important because studies have shown that certain genetics that combine cannabinol (CBD) and THC ratios produce interesting fibre qualities and also an entourage effect with synergistic therapeutic benefits from the CBD flowers," said Dr Mateva.

Hemp-producing countries that include Australia, Ecuador, Malawi, Switzerland and Uruguay have raised their legal THC content from 0,3 to 1 percent. Applying for a permit to cultivate industrial hemp in Zimbabwe costs US$200.

Source - The Sunday Mail

Comments

Pumula south house for sale


Must Read

Cyril Ramaphosa's real surmame revealed

4 mins ago | 8 Views

Worldremit Partners Zimachievers as Nominees Announced

8 mins ago | 2 Views

Rival suitor killed in love triangle

42 mins ago | 37 Views

ZEC reassures aspiring voters

42 mins ago | 7 Views

BCC mourns Alderman Ncube

46 mins ago | 49 Views

Vote candidates with solutions for Gukurahundi, says Chief Mathema

47 mins ago | 35 Views

Biker arrested over fake Zimbabwe licence in South Africa

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

Mnangagwa makes fresh appointments

2 hrs ago | 386 Views

Wankie battle stalwart dies

5 hrs ago | 565 Views

Zanu-PF candidates challenged to mobilise voters for the general elections

5 hrs ago | 139 Views

Zanu-PF perfects vote-buying tactics

5 hrs ago | 286 Views

Mwonzora's election lawsuit dishonest

5 hrs ago | 406 Views

Zimbabwe parliament built on private land

5 hrs ago | 756 Views

Rushwaya demands lithium ban lifting

5 hrs ago | 458 Views

Mnangagwa preside over Zimbabwe implosion

5 hrs ago | 197 Views

ConCourt blocks bid to trash Zimbabwe's delimitation report

5 hrs ago | 202 Views

Putin-Xi meeting kicks off in Moscow

6 hrs ago | 126 Views

EFF shutdown knocks the rand

6 hrs ago | 901 Views

Malema holds 'the most successful shutdown ever in the history of struggle in SA'

7 hrs ago | 1568 Views

Moscow opens criminal case over Putin warrant

7 hrs ago | 404 Views

Missing ZANU PF MP dupes mourners

7 hrs ago | 772 Views

Tenant kills landlord for evicting him

7 hrs ago | 561 Views

Girl kidnapped, drugged and dumped at cemetery

7 hrs ago | 353 Views

Zimbabwean family in mourning as teenage son stabbed to death at Leeds house party

9 hrs ago | 704 Views

Zimbabweans storm consulate office in Cape Town

9 hrs ago | 555 Views

Biti's judgement not ready

9 hrs ago | 238 Views

Xi Jinping arrives in Moscow

9 hrs ago | 434 Views

Zimbabwe tollgate fees go up today

10 hrs ago | 988 Views

Teen dies in mine shaft

10 hrs ago | 240 Views

WATCH: Chamisa, Mnangagwa must have tea together

11 hrs ago | 1174 Views

Kenya President Ruto meets Zimbabwean envoy

11 hrs ago | 369 Views

US Afghanistan spies enter Zimbabwe to fight for asylum in South Africa

11 hrs ago | 858 Views

Donkey-drawn carts ply Zimbabwe's abandoned remote routes?

11 hrs ago | 349 Views

Zimbabwe opposition facing worst-ever defeat in upcoming elections

11 hrs ago | 738 Views

Mr. President, Zimbabweans don't care about your 'critical pronouncements' as long as we're hungry and poor!

11 hrs ago | 233 Views

'Forget elections, go out in the street!' argue Mapfumo. Protesting what? It's CCC who is hell bent in participating in flawed e

11 hrs ago | 266 Views

Zimbabwe in desperate need of national leaders not Mafia bosses and gang leaders!

11 hrs ago | 167 Views

Mnangagwa has failed the youths, through Mutoriro and Kambwa

11 hrs ago | 139 Views

Chamisa says he will score without looking at the gate

13 hrs ago | 1203 Views

Mnangagwa sets tough conditions for poll observers

13 hrs ago | 1012 Views

JZ Moyo's younger brother dies

13 hrs ago | 683 Views

2 prisoners escape, rob shop owner

13 hrs ago | 386 Views

'Vote Mnangagwa for free inputs, computers'

13 hrs ago | 207 Views

Zimbabwean consulate in Johannesburg closed during SA National Shutdown

13 hrs ago | 254 Views

Chinese embassy calls out US smear campaign

13 hrs ago | 194 Views

NGOs meet Mnangagwa over PVOs Bill

13 hrs ago | 171 Views

Fake MSU 'sex workers' on the prowl

13 hrs ago | 893 Views

Esidakeni gazetting application abandoned

13 hrs ago | 233 Views

Highlanders fires blanks

13 hrs ago | 145 Views

Mzilikazi High wins Bulawayo Public Speaking contest

13 hrs ago | 70 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days