Adv Mudenda in Moscow for summit

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THE parliaments of Zimbabwe and Russia are set to heighten bilateral co-operation during the Africa-Russia Parliamentary conference currently underway in Moscow, Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda has said.He said this after touring Zaryadye Park, a landscape urban park that is adjacent to the Red Square in Moscow, on the sidelines of the conference.The summit is running under the theme "Russia-Africa in a multipolar world"."This conference is of paramount importance as it seeks to cement relations between Africa and Russia, and Zimbabwe, in our case, where both parties have a lot to learn from each other in the development of our legislative agenda," he said."Russia and Zimbabwe enjoy cordial fraternal relations dating back to Zimbabwe's quest for independence, where Russia provided military support in the form of arms and training."It is an opportune time to deepen already existing relations, which are built on mutual trust and respect."Adv Mudenda will address the summit tomorrow, which will be opened by Russian president Vladimir Putin on the same day.He said attending the summit was inline with the National Development Strategy 1's goals of engagement and re-engagement.More than 40 official delegations from African countries are attending the conference, which will include roundtable discussions on a variety of issues, including educational co-operation and legislative response to economic challenges, as well as security.