Zimbabwean journalist obtains a PhD in Media

Prominent Zimbabwean journalist Mthulisi Mathuthu, who has worked for different media houses, has extended his knowledge horizons as a scribe into academia, obtaining a PhD on Media framing China in Africa: Cases of Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe newspapers."Today, two professors, one from England and the other from The Netherlands, both hired by the University of Derby to examine my research into China's image in Africa, concluded that it was a well done project and duly confefred me with a Doctorate of Philosophy (PhD)," he said.Mthulisi is a cousin to ZimLive editor Mduduzi Mathuthu. They worked together at NewZimbabwe at some point. Mthulisi also worked for Zimbabwe Independent, Chronicle, Mirror and Edicesa. He wrote for other media houses, including some research articles for journals.