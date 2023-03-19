Senegal President to open 2023 ZITF

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Senegalese President Macky Sall is set to officially open this year's Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) which will run from 25 to 29 April 2023.This was revealed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in his latest weekly column in the Sunday Mail."… We will be hosting the President of Senegal, His Excellency, Macky Sall, who is billed to open our Zimbabwe International Trade Fair, ZITF, in Bulawayo," Mnangagwa said.It would be Sall's first visit to Zimbabwe since his election as the West African country's leader 2012.Mnangagwa was also in Dakar January this year for a Food summit.It would also be the first time past few years Zimbabwe's premier trade exhibition has been officially opened by a foreign head of state.The 2021 and 2022 editions were officially opened by President Mnangagwa.Then Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta was billed to officially open the 2022 edition but was forced to strike it off his diary following a national bereavement which was occasioned by the death of Kenya's former President Mwai Kibaki.This year's trade fair will run under the theme: "Continuous innovation, Global competitiveness".Meanwhile, Mnangagwa revealed Equatorial Guinea president President Nguema Mbasogo is set to visit Zimbabwe this year."As I write, our Ministry of Foreign Affairs' assessment team has completed its mission to Equatorial Guinea. I paid a courtesy visit to that sister Republic this year during which several agreements meant to deepen our bilateral relations were inked."We shall be opening a full Embassy in that oil-rich country with which we have enjoyed all-round relations."My counterpart, President Nguema Mbasogo will be replying to my State visit once arrangements are finalised," he said.Mnangagwa was in Equatorial Guinea recently on a state visit.