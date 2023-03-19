Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Senegal President to open 2023 ZITF

by Staff reporter
19 Mar 2023 at 08:52hrs | Views
Senegalese President Macky Sall is set to officially open this year's Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) which will run from 25 to 29 April 2023.

This was revealed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in his latest weekly column in the Sunday Mail.

"… We will be hosting the President of Senegal, His Excellency, Macky Sall, who is billed to open our Zimbabwe International Trade Fair, ZITF, in Bulawayo," Mnangagwa said.

It would be Sall's first visit to Zimbabwe since his election as the West African country's leader 2012.

Mnangagwa was also in Dakar January this year for a Food summit.

It would also be the first time past few years Zimbabwe's premier trade exhibition has been officially opened by a foreign head of state.

The 2021 and 2022 editions were officially opened by President Mnangagwa.

Then Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta was billed to officially open the 2022 edition but was forced to strike it off his diary following a national bereavement which was occasioned by the death of Kenya's former President Mwai Kibaki.

This year's trade fair will run under the theme: "Continuous innovation, Global competitiveness".

Meanwhile, Mnangagwa revealed Equatorial Guinea president President Nguema Mbasogo is set to visit Zimbabwe this year.

"As I write, our Ministry of Foreign Affairs' assessment team has completed its mission to Equatorial Guinea. I paid a courtesy visit to that sister Republic this year during which several agreements meant to deepen our bilateral relations were inked.

"We shall be opening a full Embassy in that oil-rich country with which we have enjoyed all-round relations.

"My counterpart, President Nguema Mbasogo will be replying to my State visit once arrangements are finalised," he said.

Mnangagwa was in Equatorial Guinea recently on a state visit.

Source - zimlive

Comments

Pumula south house for sale


Must Read

Cyril Ramaphosa's real surmame revealed

4 mins ago | 8 Views

Worldremit Partners Zimachievers as Nominees Announced

8 mins ago | 2 Views

Rival suitor killed in love triangle

42 mins ago | 37 Views

ZEC reassures aspiring voters

42 mins ago | 7 Views

BCC mourns Alderman Ncube

46 mins ago | 49 Views

Vote candidates with solutions for Gukurahundi, says Chief Mathema

46 mins ago | 35 Views

Biker arrested over fake Zimbabwe licence in South Africa

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

Mnangagwa makes fresh appointments

2 hrs ago | 386 Views

Wankie battle stalwart dies

5 hrs ago | 565 Views

Zanu-PF candidates challenged to mobilise voters for the general elections

5 hrs ago | 139 Views

Zanu-PF perfects vote-buying tactics

5 hrs ago | 286 Views

Mwonzora's election lawsuit dishonest

5 hrs ago | 406 Views

Zimbabwe parliament built on private land

5 hrs ago | 756 Views

Rushwaya demands lithium ban lifting

5 hrs ago | 458 Views

Mnangagwa preside over Zimbabwe implosion

5 hrs ago | 197 Views

ConCourt blocks bid to trash Zimbabwe's delimitation report

5 hrs ago | 202 Views

Putin-Xi meeting kicks off in Moscow

6 hrs ago | 126 Views

EFF shutdown knocks the rand

6 hrs ago | 901 Views

Malema holds 'the most successful shutdown ever in the history of struggle in SA'

7 hrs ago | 1568 Views

Moscow opens criminal case over Putin warrant

7 hrs ago | 404 Views

Missing ZANU PF MP dupes mourners

7 hrs ago | 772 Views

Tenant kills landlord for evicting him

7 hrs ago | 561 Views

Girl kidnapped, drugged and dumped at cemetery

7 hrs ago | 353 Views

Zimbabwean family in mourning as teenage son stabbed to death at Leeds house party

9 hrs ago | 704 Views

Zimbabweans storm consulate office in Cape Town

9 hrs ago | 555 Views

Biti's judgement not ready

9 hrs ago | 238 Views

Xi Jinping arrives in Moscow

9 hrs ago | 434 Views

Zimbabwe tollgate fees go up today

10 hrs ago | 988 Views

Teen dies in mine shaft

10 hrs ago | 240 Views

WATCH: Chamisa, Mnangagwa must have tea together

11 hrs ago | 1174 Views

Kenya President Ruto meets Zimbabwean envoy

11 hrs ago | 369 Views

US Afghanistan spies enter Zimbabwe to fight for asylum in South Africa

11 hrs ago | 858 Views

Donkey-drawn carts ply Zimbabwe's abandoned remote routes?

11 hrs ago | 349 Views

Zimbabwe opposition facing worst-ever defeat in upcoming elections

11 hrs ago | 738 Views

Mr. President, Zimbabweans don't care about your 'critical pronouncements' as long as we're hungry and poor!

11 hrs ago | 233 Views

'Forget elections, go out in the street!' argue Mapfumo. Protesting what? It's CCC who is hell bent in participating in flawed e

11 hrs ago | 266 Views

Zimbabwe in desperate need of national leaders not Mafia bosses and gang leaders!

11 hrs ago | 167 Views

Mnangagwa has failed the youths, through Mutoriro and Kambwa

11 hrs ago | 139 Views

Chamisa says he will score without looking at the gate

13 hrs ago | 1203 Views

Mnangagwa sets tough conditions for poll observers

13 hrs ago | 1012 Views

JZ Moyo's younger brother dies

13 hrs ago | 683 Views

2 prisoners escape, rob shop owner

13 hrs ago | 386 Views

'Vote Mnangagwa for free inputs, computers'

13 hrs ago | 207 Views

Zimbabwean consulate in Johannesburg closed during SA National Shutdown

13 hrs ago | 254 Views

Chinese embassy calls out US smear campaign

13 hrs ago | 194 Views

NGOs meet Mnangagwa over PVOs Bill

13 hrs ago | 171 Views

Fake MSU 'sex workers' on the prowl

13 hrs ago | 893 Views

Esidakeni gazetting application abandoned

13 hrs ago | 233 Views

Highlanders fires blanks

13 hrs ago | 145 Views

Mzilikazi High wins Bulawayo Public Speaking contest

13 hrs ago | 70 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days