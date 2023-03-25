Mnangagwa's ambassador responds to Al Jazeera's expose

News / Local

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's Ambassador at Large Uebert Angel responds to Al Jazeera's undercover video showing him offering to launder US$1.2 billion using his diplomatic bag.He lets slip that he was filmed calling First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa and her son Emmerson Junior but claims it's not themUebert Angel claims the voice of Henrietta Rushwaya played in Part 1 of Al Jazeera documentary was a "decoy."This publication understands that Uebert Angel appears to be preparing a defence for forthcoming revelations of calls to Auxillia Mnangagwa and her son, claiming these are also decoys.