Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Biden claims immunity from SA courts in Zimbabwe sanctions case

by Staff reporter
25 Mar 2023 at 15:59hrs | Views
The US Embassy in Pretoria has issued a diplomatic note to SA claiming the Johannesburg High Court lacks jurisdiction over the US in the case brought a year ago by the Zimbabwe Anti-Sanctions Movement (ZASM) seeking to have sanctions against Zimbabwe declared unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid.

The case was filed in March 2022, citing as respondents the US president, president of the US senate, speaker of the US House of Representatives, secretary of the US Treasury, head of the US Office of Foreign Assets Control and chair of the US Committee of Foreign Relations.

Also cited as respondents are major US banks such as Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo, and SA banks FirstRand, Standard Bank and Absa.

SA's Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) used its diplomatic channels to communicate the details of the case to its counterpart in the US.

'Absolute immunity'

"To the extent that the court purports to summon the President of the United States of America, the US Embassy wishes to remind the Department [Dirco] that pursuant to customary international law, the president of the United States of America is the head of state and head of government for the United States of America, and that therefore he enjoys absolute immunity from criminal and civil jurisdiction of the Republic of South Africa," says the diplomatic note from the US Embassy, dated 6 March 2023.

The note says the US Office of Foreign Assets Control has no legal personality in SA separate from the US government and has therefore not been properly named as a defendant in the case.

"Consistent with customary international law and the law of South Africa, the Embassy notes that the United States of America intends, to the extent necessary, to claim immunity in this matter because the Court does not have the jurisdiction to adjudicate the issues raised," says the diplomatic note.

Jurisdiction

This runs counter to the ZASM's argument in its court filings that the Joburg High Court has the necessary jurisdiction because the US and SA banks cited as respondents have offices in Johannesburg and are under obligation to apply US sanctions against Zimbabwe.

"The United States claims that the South African High Court does not have the jurisdiction to determine the legality of the enforcement of United States law within South Africa, which is a colonial argument," says Advocate Simba Chitando, who is representing ZASM.

"ZASM believes that South African Courts have jurisdiction to decide on the legality of all laws applied within South Africa," he adds.

‘Foreign policy'

Sanctions are a powerful foreign policy tool used by the US against more than 20 countries, notably Russia, Zimbabwe, Iran and Venezuela.

Countries are targeted by the US for narcotics trafficking, terrorism, cyber operations, foreign interference in US elections, and human rights violations.

US sanctions were first imposed on Zimbabwe in 2001 under the Zimbabwe Democracy and Recovery Act (Zidera), with the purpose of restoring order in the country after state-sanctioned land invasions and human rights abuses.

Sanctions have been in place for 22 years and have denied Zimbabwe access to international capital markets as well as international balance of payments support, says the ZASM.

The sanctions have also denied Zimbabwe access to international development and donor assistance.

Fines and 'the list'

Banks in SA and the US flouting these sanctions by offering financial services to Zimbabwean institutions and individuals targeted by Zidera run the risk of serious financial repercussions themselves.

The sanctions are administered by the US Office for Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), with fines of $250 000 for violations, and possible criminal conviction where the penalty could be $1 million or jail of up to 20 years.

International investors who deal in US dollars are prohibited from dealing with any individual or entity cited by OFAC.

As a result, many investors and SA banks are afraid of doing business in Zimbabwe for fear that they would fall foul of OFAC's sanctions, according to ZASM's court papers.

Several Zimbabwean individuals and companies with money owing to them in SA have been denied access to their assets and prevented from transacting in SA because their names appear on the OFAC list.

A report by Zimbabwe's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade says US sanctions suffocated Zimbabwe's ability to meet its international financial obligations, while denying the country critical balance of payments support.

Zimbabwean importers are forced to pay cash upfront, loan inflows to Zimbabwean companies have dropped, and the country's agricultural output has fallen due to an inability to import farming equipment.

Rutendo Matinyarare, director of ZASM, argues in his court filings that US sanctions are inconsistent with the terms of the African Free Trade Agreement, to which SA is a signatory, and the Bilateral Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement (Bippa) between SA and Zimbabwe.

There is ample debate in academic circles about the morality of sanctions as a foreign policy tool, and whether they work.

"[The US] uses sanctions most often and with greater economic consequences than any other country. Moreover, it is usually the instigator and enforcer of the application of sanctions by other countries either through bilateral dominance or through its ability to utilise the United Nations Security Council," says author Tim Beal in Sanctions as Instrument of Coercion: Characteristics, Limitations, and Consequences.

"ZASM joins the Southern African Development Community, African Union and the United Nations in calling upon the United States government, and several others, to remove sanctions on Zimbabwe," says Chitando.


Source - moneyweb

Comments


Must Read

Murder over US$0,50 token

29 mins ago | 22 Views

'Zanu PF's gold Mafia is punishing those who voted for it too.' Where is solace in sniggered at ghost voters!

7 hrs ago | 1094 Views

Zimbabwean nurses fret over global recruitment ban

7 hrs ago | 1525 Views

Mental health patient steals two cattle

7 hrs ago | 417 Views

Musarara withdraws from ZANU PF primary elections

7 hrs ago | 1680 Views

Senior Zanu-PF members fall in Primaries

7 hrs ago | 2487 Views

This and that with Mal'phosa: Ngayende ngabude! What?

20 hrs ago | 1164 Views

The whole gold hullabaloo about Zimbabwe illicit gold is plain codswallop and balderdash

20 hrs ago | 1246 Views

Mnangagwa's spin doctors rattled by Al Jazeera exposé

20 hrs ago | 3713 Views

Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport now a gateway for smugglers

20 hrs ago | 1121 Views

Chamisa's CCC launches a WhatsApp ChatBot

26 Mar 2023 at 13:27hrs | 2125 Views

Pachedu wants Angel's UK financial activities investigated in line with the Proceeds of Crimes Act

26 Mar 2023 at 12:19hrs | 1589 Views

6 Zanu-PF supporters die in road accident, 17 seriously injured

26 Mar 2023 at 11:54hrs | 1905 Views

Chamisa's councillors blame Mnangagwa's govt, ZETDC for Bulawayo water woes

26 Mar 2023 at 11:28hrs | 459 Views

What's there to say about 'Gold Mafia' if Zimbabweans can't stand up for themselves?

26 Mar 2023 at 11:06hrs | 1057 Views

Zimbabweans fuming over smuggling of gold by criminal syndicate 'linked to Mnangagwa'

26 Mar 2023 at 10:40hrs | 1109 Views

'Chamisa's supporters tired of Bible verses'

26 Mar 2023 at 10:34hrs | 1916 Views

Uebert Angel reveals calls to Mnangagwa's wife, son were recorded during Al Jazeera exposé

26 Mar 2023 at 10:25hrs | 2846 Views

Zanu-PF polls descend into chaos

26 Mar 2023 at 10:13hrs | 1144 Views

Lowest voter registration in Bulawayo

26 Mar 2023 at 10:13hrs | 497 Views

Dembare summoned over pitch invasion, missile throwing

26 Mar 2023 at 10:12hrs | 240 Views

BCC engages Zesa on power cuts

26 Mar 2023 at 10:12hrs | 167 Views

Kuda Mahachi gets Europe invite

26 Mar 2023 at 10:12hrs | 743 Views

UK health care agencies banned from recruiting in Zimbabwe

26 Mar 2023 at 10:01hrs | 953 Views

Massive turnout in Zanu-PF primaries

26 Mar 2023 at 10:00hrs | 389 Views

450 000 register to vote in final blitz

26 Mar 2023 at 09:59hrs | 174 Views

High-rise flats for rural areas

26 Mar 2023 at 09:58hrs | 349 Views

Zimbabwe hands over mealie meal donation to Malawi

26 Mar 2023 at 09:58hrs | 127 Views

Chiefs and village heads to get US$550 each

26 Mar 2023 at 09:57hrs | 599 Views

Zimbabwe in top 10 of most visited African countries

26 Mar 2023 at 09:57hrs | 184 Views

Man axes mother to death over witchcraft

26 Mar 2023 at 09:55hrs | 231 Views

Zimbabwean actor joins The Lion King cast's UK tour

26 Mar 2023 at 09:54hrs | 74 Views

Mnangagwa's presidential envoy abuses his position

25 Mar 2023 at 18:24hrs | 1532 Views

Rushwaya: A dramatic life of scandal

25 Mar 2023 at 18:24hrs | 2418 Views

Mnangagwa exposed

25 Mar 2023 at 18:23hrs | 4198 Views

When the rich fight over the poor

25 Mar 2023 at 17:06hrs | 833 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa ally scoffs at Aljazeera sting

25 Mar 2023 at 17:02hrs | 2479 Views

Zimbabwe secures ODI series win against Netherlands

25 Mar 2023 at 17:01hrs | 252 Views

Highlanders edges Black Rhinos

25 Mar 2023 at 16:53hrs | 1022 Views

More Cholera cases reported in Zimbabwe

25 Mar 2023 at 16:52hrs | 160 Views

Mnangagwa's ambassador responds to Al Jazeera's expose

25 Mar 2023 at 15:48hrs | 1769 Views

United Kingdom has Red Flagged Zimbabwe

25 Mar 2023 at 14:13hrs | 1929 Views

Africa: Embattling a Continent

25 Mar 2023 at 12:59hrs | 208 Views

Zvobgo threatens to kick out Zanu-PF from offices if he loses primaries

25 Mar 2023 at 11:39hrs | 1752 Views

Traditional leaders milking Zanu-PF candidates

25 Mar 2023 at 11:39hrs | 549 Views

Mnangagwa's Midlands allies exempt from Zanu-PF primaries

25 Mar 2023 at 11:35hrs | 708 Views

Zimbabwe teachers earn ZW$39 636 (US$33)

25 Mar 2023 at 11:34hrs | 585 Views

Mthuli Ncube abandons technocrat tag

25 Mar 2023 at 11:33hrs | 861 Views

Bekithemba 'Super' Ndlovu takes over the reigns at Greenfuel FC

25 Mar 2023 at 11:29hrs | 263 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days