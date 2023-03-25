More Cholera cases reported in Zimbabwe

News / Local

by Staff reporter

MORE suspected cholera cases have been detected in Zimbabwe during the past 24 hours with reports that 14 people are hospitalised countrywide.A total of nine new cases were reported, all locals Mutasa (three), Beitbridge (two), Mbire (two) Marondera (one), and Chimanimani (one)According to the Ministry of Health daily situational report the cholera outbreak in the country in 2023 started on February 12, 2023 in Chegutu town, Mashonaland West Province.Cases have been reported 8 provinces of the country since the beginning of 2023, having no epidemiological link to each other. As of Thursday, a cumulative total of 216 suspected cholera cases, two confirmed deaths, three suspected cholera deaths and twenty-five (25) laboratory confirmed cases were reported," read the report.