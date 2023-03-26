Highlanders edges Black Rhinos

Latest News Editor's Choice


by Staff reporter
Highlanders 1 - 0 Black Rhinos
Highlanders recorded their first victory of the season after edging Black Rhinos 1-0 at National Sports Stadium.HIGHLANDERS were too ordinary and, in some instances, the Bulawayo giants were totally disjointed, but they still managed to break a six-year-old jinx at the National Sports Stadium yesterday.

Unheralded McKinnon Mushore scored the solitary goal as Bosso registered their first Castle Lager Premier Soccer League win against Black Rhinos in Harare since 2017.

Highlanders have always struggled against Chauya Chipembere in Harare since the latter's return to the Premiership in 2017 but yesterday it was a different script.

Mushore bundled home the winner in the 58th minute after Black Rhinos goalkeeper Onismo Matava had punched back Lynoth Chikuhwa's effort.

Peter Muduhwa had delivered a perfect cross from the right.

Highlanders' Brazilian coach Brito became the first Bosso gaffer to win a league match against Black Rhinos in Harare in the six years the soldiers have been back in the elite league.

"It was a very good game, with both teams playing to win.

"But at the end, it was us who managed to finish our chance and win the game," said Brito.

"It's a game of football that you sometimes play well and sometimes not in the game but what is important is to ensure that we win, which is what we did.

"We didn't do well in the first half and we did analyse during half-time and our players did understand that very well and we won.

"The players are starting to understand the philosophy and style of play we want to implement and we are very happy with that. We will try to take each game as it comes and try to win them."

"It was a very good game between two teams who wanted to win.

"It's good we won the game and it's an important victory," Brito told the media.

However, judging by the teams' performance, Black Rhinos deserved to win this match as the army side's youthful players dominated the visitors for the better part of the encounter.

Left winger Nelson Mwasanga was marauding the whole afternoon and was involved in a goal that was disallowed in the first half.

He charged down the left channel and beat his marker before firing a shot that Ariel Sibanda punched back into the path of Migos Svinurai, who tucked the ball home.

However, the 41st-minute effort was ruled offside, much to the disappointment of the Rhinos technical bench.

Rhinos coach Stanford "Stix'' Mtizwa was not amused.

"I'm disappointed because we allowed them to score," said Mtizwa.

"We scored first but we still wonder why the referee disallowed that goal because we thought our player did beat that defender in the goal line.

"But the referee decided to disallow our goal, we know the referee's decision is final but we are worried about such a decision.

"But overall, our team played very well; we were playing one of the big five teams in the country and for some of the players, it was their first time playing Highlanders and I'm happy with the way they played," added Mtizwa.

The hosts created a number of chances that they failed to convert.

They have some good players who love to pass the ball around.

The army side also have a youthful squad and yesterday, their starting XI had an average age of 24.

Left winger Mwasanga and Valentine Katsande were outstanding for Rhinos.

The soldiers beat Cranborne Bullets 1-0 in their opening game and got their first chance after nine minutes when Katsande curled the ball from outside the box but Bosso keeper Ariel Sibanda dived to the left to parry the effort out for a corner.

Mwasanga steered clear from the left in the 36th minute but Sibanda was again on guard and did well to block his strike.

Steady Mudzengerere came close 15 minutes from time, but he directed his header wide from a dangerous free-kick from the right. The victory helped Bosso move to four after last week's 0-0 draw against ZPC Kariba at Barbourfields.

Highlanders have been struggling on the road in the last few years and they will hope to build on yesterday win away from their Barbourfields fortress.

 TEAMS

Black Rhinos: O. Matava, S. Mudzengerere, V. Katsande, T. Mchisa, G. Saunyama, N. Mwasanga, B. Christopher (M. Mahodobi 67'), P. Gweva, K. Nyakudanga (S. Chikwerengwe 90), G. Dematsika (P. Milanzi 67'), M. Svinurai (K. Chiripawako 90)

Highlanders: A. Sibanda, D. Mhindirira (R. Kutsanzira 90), L. Chikuhwa, M. Mushore (W. Navaya 82'), A. Mbeba, P. Muduhwa, S. Ngala, D. Mukuli, A. Faira (G. Makaruse 90), M. Ndlovu, M. Ncube


Source - Sunday Mail

