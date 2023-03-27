Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Police intensify operation against mushikashika

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
UNREGISTERED vehicles and illegal taxis commonly known as mushikashika are flourishing in ever large numbers and some are disrupting traffic by not pulling into parking places or otherwise getting off the road when picking up or dropping off passengers.

Passengers are being picked up and dropped at undesignated points, causing traffic congestion on main roads during peak hours.

Yesterday Zimbabwe Republic Police intensified the blitz against mushikashika operators while at the same time raising awareness about the dangers of boarding unregistered vehicles.

The police were yesterday arresting mushikashika operators in Harare, impounding their vehicles and also encouraging passengers to board registered public vehicles at registered points. At the area around the Mbudzi flyover interchange site, police spokesperson for Harare Metropolitan Province Inspector Luckmore Chakanza said the operation was aimed at restoring order in the city.

"We are doing an operation that is called "No to Mushikashika" and our officers are on the ground arresting mushikashika operators and impounding their vehicles," he said.

"We are encouraging members of the public not to use mushikashika vehicles. Normally mushikashika vehicles are unregistered, unroadworthy and some of them are being used by armed robbers.

"We have been receiving reports where members of the public are robbed and some woman are being raped which has become a cause for concern.

"As police, we are discouraging people from using those vehicles, they must use registered public service vehicles because they are licenced to carry passengers. In the event of an accident, passengers of registered vehicles can be compensated."

Zimbabwe Passenger Transporters Organisation (ZPTO) chairman Dr Sam Nanhanga said the operation of mushikashika needed to be stopped for the safety of the public.

"Mushikashika operation is illegal and they are not allowed to ferry passengers. As bus operators, we bought a number of buses that have entered this country to alleviate transport challenges. We believe that we now have enough buses to cater for the passengers across the country," he said.

Dr Nanhanga also bemoaned foreign vehicles that are ferrying passengers at undesignated places, competing with mushikashika

"We, Zimbabwean operators are not allowed to ferry passengers when operating outside the country but foreign-registered buses and cars pick up passengers at undesignated places and some would compete with us in this country. ."

Travellers yesterday also raised concern over the harassment they are facing on daily bases.

"I wanted to board a bus to Masvingo and I was advised by the police not to board mushikashika as they were robbing people. The police also told us that in case of an accident, we will not be compensated so we must board registered buses which are safe and easy to track," said Mr Fredrick Dube.

Another passenger Mr Terence Mugadza who was travelling to Mvuma said he was also advised by the police not to board illegal taxis as he risked being robbed.

"The police have advised us that mushikashika was robbing people and we must board registered vehicles at designated ranks," he said.

Mr Never Mutasa also expressed concern over the robberies that are happening to passengers after boarding mushikashika.

"We are being robbed by private vehicles . This is very sad and people should desist from boarding these vehicles and board registered and labelled buses as they are safe," he said.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Even ZANU PF supporters now thoroughly disgruntled with ruling establishment!

4 hrs ago | 820 Views

'Zanu PF primaries were utter fiasco for ED thx Mafia' said Mliswa. ED's turn to sleep with one eye open

4 hrs ago | 1309 Views

Chamisa's ex-councillor wins Zanu-PF primaries

5 hrs ago | 1785 Views

Zambia Airways lands in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 1193 Views

Zimsec extends November registration deadline

6 hrs ago | 522 Views

Zimbabwe inflation rate declines

7 hrs ago | 514 Views

Zanu-PF primaries preliminary results out

7 hrs ago | 2463 Views

Analysts' 'grill' Gold Mafia documentary producer

8 hrs ago | 2425 Views

I left Zimbabwe to live in South Africa. I want to go back. This is why it's hard

8 hrs ago | 1112 Views

China Energy proposes $1 billion floating solar farm In Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 448 Views

Al Jazeera documentary on Zimbabwe's gold mafia won't change anything

8 hrs ago | 531 Views

Senate president challenges students

8 hrs ago | 159 Views

Villagers accuse police of protecting criminals

8 hrs ago | 349 Views

Man hangs self after killing granny (70)

8 hrs ago | 280 Views

3 armed robbers jailed 21 years

8 hrs ago | 284 Views

Mangwana under fire

8 hrs ago | 947 Views

Govt warns newsroom sex predators

8 hrs ago | 553 Views

Mnangagwa wants Zimbabwe's judiciary to decisively deal with political violence

8 hrs ago | 259 Views

US$226 000 debt chokes Joice Mujuru

8 hrs ago | 540 Views

Why did Al Jazeera even bother about Zimbabwe looting?

8 hrs ago | 457 Views

Naked woman thrown out of speeding Honda Fit

8 hrs ago | 747 Views

Lawyers support Mnangagwa's call for death penalty

8 hrs ago | 557 Views

Bulawayo water woes set to worsen

8 hrs ago | 102 Views

Command centres submit Zanu-PF primary elections winners list

8 hrs ago | 432 Views

Serial killer on death row loses appeal at Supreme Court

8 hrs ago | 193 Views

Mnangagwa launches resource mobilisation exercise

8 hrs ago | 80 Views

12 Zanu-PF MPs bite the dust in Mashonaland Central

8 hrs ago | 389 Views

Senate President in Russia

8 hrs ago | 89 Views

Deeds Office halts operations

8 hrs ago | 151 Views

US dabbles into Zimbabwe voters roll debate

8 hrs ago | 174 Views

High Court calls Mthuli Ncube to order over public debt

8 hrs ago | 228 Views

'Zimbabwe seated on huge renewable energy resources'

9 hrs ago | 146 Views

SA Border guard kills Zimbabwean man

9 hrs ago | 607 Views

Bus driver nabbed for $4 million mbanje

9 hrs ago | 218 Views

Big surprises in Zanu-PF primaries

9 hrs ago | 389 Views

Zimparks kill problem Gutu crocodile

9 hrs ago | 197 Views

Mahere judgment pushed to next month

9 hrs ago | 71 Views

Man poisons his three children, kills self

18 hrs ago | 874 Views

Former Zinara chief executive convicted of violating tender procedures

18 hrs ago | 583 Views

Arrested ZANU PF chief rigger released

21 hrs ago | 1833 Views

Murder over US$0,50 token

23 hrs ago | 542 Views

'Zanu PF's gold Mafia is punishing those who voted for it too.' Where is solace in sniggered at ghost voters!

27 Mar 2023 at 10:05hrs | 2015 Views

Zimbabwean nurses fret over global recruitment ban

27 Mar 2023 at 09:54hrs | 3111 Views

Mental health patient steals two cattle

27 Mar 2023 at 09:47hrs | 707 Views

Musarara withdraws from ZANU PF primary elections

27 Mar 2023 at 09:37hrs | 2509 Views

Senior Zanu-PF members fall in Primaries

27 Mar 2023 at 09:26hrs | 3916 Views

This and that with Mal'phosa: Ngayende ngabude! What?

26 Mar 2023 at 20:34hrs | 1434 Views

The whole gold hullabaloo about Zimbabwe illicit gold is plain codswallop and balderdash

26 Mar 2023 at 20:33hrs | 1427 Views

Mnangagwa's spin doctors rattled by Al Jazeera exposé

26 Mar 2023 at 20:28hrs | 4412 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days