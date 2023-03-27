12 Zanu-PF MPs bite the dust in Mashonaland Central

News / Local

by Staff reporter

PRELIMINARY results for the just-ended Zanu-PF primary elections in Mashonaland Central indicate that 12 National House of Assembly candidates fell by the wayside in the primary elections held over the weekend paving way for newcomers.The province has 18 constituencies and only six candidates retained their seats.Unconfirmed reports indicate that Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Dr Monica Mavhunga lost the senatorial seat to Nicholas Goche.Those who survived are Zanu-PF Provincial Chairperson Kazembe Kazembe (Mazowe West), Politburo member Kenneth Musanhu (Bindura North), Tendai Nyabani (Rushinga), Minister of Energy and Power Development Zhemu Soda, Douglas Karoro (Mbire) and Remigious Matangira (Bindura South) survived.The entire Mt Darwin and Guruve constituencies were erased of old players.Stephen Kabozo (Mt Darwin South) lost to Kudakwashe Mupamhanga, Norman Marikisi (Mt Darwin East) was beaten by Dzidzai Burau, Barnwell Seremwe (Mt Darwin West) was dislodged by Witness Jonga, sitting Mt Darwin North MP Noveti Muponora did not contest. Laban Munemo won the contest.In Guruve South, Patrick Dutiro lost to provincial vice chairperson Colonel Christopher Magomo while Girovha Dzapasi Guruve North lost to Tendai Pinduka.Mazowe North was one of the most interesting constituencies where Campion Mugweni was battling Advocate Martin Dinha, Tafadzwa Musarara and Tsungi Makumbe.However, a youthful, Tsungi Makumbe won the Mazowe North seat.In Mazowe South, Politburo member Fortune Chasi lost to Nobert Mazungunye while in Mazowe Central Sydney Chidamba lost to Maxmore Njanji.In Muzarabani South, Tapera Saizi lost to Benjamin Kabikira.In Shamva South, sitting MP Bramwell Bushu lost to Joseph Mapiki who is returning having lost to Bushu in the previous election. Oscar Gorerino (Shamva North) lost to Isaac Chinodakufa.Reports also indicate that Lazarus Dokora and Dr James Makamba won senate seats in Rushinga and Mt Darwin respectively.