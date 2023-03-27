Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mnangagwa launches resource mobilisation exercise

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
President Mnangagwa has today launched a resource mobilisation exercise towards victims of Tropical Cyclone Freddy in Malawi which claimed more than 500 lives with thousands injured and a trail of destruction of infrastructure.

The event, which was held at State House in Harare this morning, was attended by captains of industry, religious organisations among others who donated several goods while others pledged to do so.

Last Saturday, Government dispatched 30 tonnes of maize meal to Malawi as part of Harare's efforts to mitigate the plight of those affected by Cyclone Freddy.

In his keynote address, President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe stood in full support and empathised with people of Malawi for their loss.

"It is with a deep sense of sorrow and sympathy that I address you in view of the devastating effects of Tropical Cyclone Freddy experienced in our sister Republic of Malawi, Madagascar and Mozambique. On behalf of the people and Government of Zimbabwe, and indeed on my own behalf, I express my deepest commiseration to His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Malawi, Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, the bereaved families and the country at large, on account of the negative impact of Tropical Cyclone Freddy. Zimbabwe stands in full support of and empathises with our dear brothers and sisters in Malawi during this trying and challenging time," said President Mnangagwa.

"Lasting for a period close to a month now, Tropical Cyclone Freddy left, in Malawi, approximately 35 000 people internally displaced, and at least 500 lost the lives, with thousands injured. A trail of destruction is also evident including infrastructure such as houses, schools, roads and bridges, among others. Madagascar and Mozambique including some parts of Zimbabwe were not spared either by this tropical cyclone."

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Even ZANU PF supporters now thoroughly disgruntled with ruling establishment!

4 hrs ago | 820 Views

'Zanu PF primaries were utter fiasco for ED thx Mafia' said Mliswa. ED's turn to sleep with one eye open

4 hrs ago | 1312 Views

Chamisa's ex-councillor wins Zanu-PF primaries

5 hrs ago | 1787 Views

Zambia Airways lands in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 1194 Views

Zimsec extends November registration deadline

6 hrs ago | 522 Views

Zimbabwe inflation rate declines

7 hrs ago | 514 Views

Zanu-PF primaries preliminary results out

7 hrs ago | 2463 Views

Analysts' 'grill' Gold Mafia documentary producer

8 hrs ago | 2427 Views

I left Zimbabwe to live in South Africa. I want to go back. This is why it's hard

8 hrs ago | 1112 Views

China Energy proposes $1 billion floating solar farm In Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 448 Views

Al Jazeera documentary on Zimbabwe's gold mafia won't change anything

8 hrs ago | 531 Views

Senate president challenges students

8 hrs ago | 159 Views

Villagers accuse police of protecting criminals

8 hrs ago | 349 Views

Man hangs self after killing granny (70)

8 hrs ago | 280 Views

3 armed robbers jailed 21 years

8 hrs ago | 284 Views

Mangwana under fire

8 hrs ago | 947 Views

Govt warns newsroom sex predators

8 hrs ago | 553 Views

Mnangagwa wants Zimbabwe's judiciary to decisively deal with political violence

8 hrs ago | 259 Views

US$226 000 debt chokes Joice Mujuru

8 hrs ago | 540 Views

Why did Al Jazeera even bother about Zimbabwe looting?

8 hrs ago | 457 Views

Naked woman thrown out of speeding Honda Fit

8 hrs ago | 748 Views

Lawyers support Mnangagwa's call for death penalty

8 hrs ago | 557 Views

Bulawayo water woes set to worsen

8 hrs ago | 102 Views

Command centres submit Zanu-PF primary elections winners list

8 hrs ago | 432 Views

Serial killer on death row loses appeal at Supreme Court

8 hrs ago | 193 Views

12 Zanu-PF MPs bite the dust in Mashonaland Central

8 hrs ago | 389 Views

Police intensify operation against mushikashika

8 hrs ago | 136 Views

Senate President in Russia

8 hrs ago | 89 Views

Deeds Office halts operations

8 hrs ago | 151 Views

US dabbles into Zimbabwe voters roll debate

8 hrs ago | 174 Views

High Court calls Mthuli Ncube to order over public debt

9 hrs ago | 228 Views

'Zimbabwe seated on huge renewable energy resources'

9 hrs ago | 146 Views

SA Border guard kills Zimbabwean man

9 hrs ago | 607 Views

Bus driver nabbed for $4 million mbanje

9 hrs ago | 218 Views

Big surprises in Zanu-PF primaries

9 hrs ago | 389 Views

Zimparks kill problem Gutu crocodile

9 hrs ago | 197 Views

Mahere judgment pushed to next month

9 hrs ago | 71 Views

Man poisons his three children, kills self

18 hrs ago | 874 Views

Former Zinara chief executive convicted of violating tender procedures

18 hrs ago | 583 Views

Arrested ZANU PF chief rigger released

21 hrs ago | 1833 Views

Murder over US$0,50 token

23 hrs ago | 542 Views

'Zanu PF's gold Mafia is punishing those who voted for it too.' Where is solace in sniggered at ghost voters!

27 Mar 2023 at 10:05hrs | 2015 Views

Zimbabwean nurses fret over global recruitment ban

27 Mar 2023 at 09:54hrs | 3111 Views

Mental health patient steals two cattle

27 Mar 2023 at 09:47hrs | 707 Views

Musarara withdraws from ZANU PF primary elections

27 Mar 2023 at 09:37hrs | 2509 Views

Senior Zanu-PF members fall in Primaries

27 Mar 2023 at 09:26hrs | 3917 Views

This and that with Mal'phosa: Ngayende ngabude! What?

26 Mar 2023 at 20:34hrs | 1434 Views

The whole gold hullabaloo about Zimbabwe illicit gold is plain codswallop and balderdash

26 Mar 2023 at 20:33hrs | 1427 Views

Mnangagwa's spin doctors rattled by Al Jazeera exposé

26 Mar 2023 at 20:28hrs | 4412 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days